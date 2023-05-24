Who is Ben Chan from Jeopardy!? Fans think the 9-day winner was “robbed” as he gets eliminated for spelling mistake

The latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 left fans disappointed as Ben Chan got eliminated. So far, he had won nine games and would have bagged his 10th win as well. But a spelling mistake sent him home in the May 23 episode. Netizens were upset with host Mayim Bialik’s judgment, citing that many players have been given points regardless of wrong spellings.

Jeopardy! fans took to social media to express their disappointment as they felt Ben was robbed in the latest episode.

On Tuesday, Ben played his 10th game against two new players — Danny Leserman, a policy communications manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and Lynn Di Vito, a retired museum educator from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“This is outrageous”: Fans upset with Ben Chan’s elimination from Jeopardy!

Ben Chan first appeared on Jeopardy! on April 12, 2023, and after playing three games, he couldn’t continue due to illness. But he returned on May 16, 2023, and continued his winning streak by defeating 8-day champion Hannah Wilson.

Ben was aiming to beat 13-day champion Ray Lalonde’s record but was “robbed” in his 10th game. After a successful run for nine episodes, Ben was sent home in the May 23 episode after his final round’s answer was not identical to the correct response.

Fans were upset with the decision as they claimed many players were let go even after misspelled answers. In fact, Lynn Di Vito, who defeated Ben in the latest episode, didn’t even finish her final answer. However, it was incorrect, no-one seemed to have questioned her.

Twitter users have expressed their disappointment as they were furious with the results:

chelsea @soundslikedead Ben Chan was robbed!!!! JUSTIC FOR BEN CHAN #Jeopardy Ben Chan was robbed!!!! JUSTIC FOR BEN CHAN #Jeopardy

Queen Mare @queenmare1 twitter.com/_markwithanm/s… Not Mark Wahlberg @_MarkWithAnM Lynn doesn’t finish spelling “Juliet” yet it’s ruled as a complete (albeit incorrect) response, and Ben misspells Benedick by one letter and is ruled incorrect. Clearly they knew what he was going for and yet ended his run on a terrible technicality. #Jeopardy Lynn doesn’t finish spelling “Juliet” yet it’s ruled as a complete (albeit incorrect) response, and Ben misspells Benedick by one letter and is ruled incorrect. Clearly they knew what he was going for and yet ended his run on a terrible technicality. #Jeopardy https://t.co/M9ZjJpfF5h This is outrageous. Spelling should not count, Ben should have had this. Ridiculous! Seriously are you that narrow minded #Jeopardy This is outrageous. Spelling should not count, Ben should have had this. Ridiculous! Seriously are you that narrow minded #Jeopardy twitter.com/_markwithanm/s…

Jack Convo @JackConvo Jeopardy, the treatment of Ben was unfair. Give him another chance. Embrace inclusivity and redemption, ensuring everyone has a fair shot at showcasing their knowledge. Make it right with Ben! #Jeopardy Jeopardy, the treatment of Ben was unfair. Give him another chance. Embrace inclusivity and redemption, ensuring everyone has a fair shot at showcasing their knowledge. Make it right with Ben! #Jeopardy

🇺🇸Jamie🇮🇱 #JusticeForMalkiRoth @JaRaNo1128 fikklefame.com/jeopardy-spell… #Jeopardy Hey @Jeopardy , you’ve accepted many misspelled words in Final Jeopardy in the past. Why did you decide to penalize Ben Chan? He clearly knew the answer…If he would have spoken the answer, it would have been accepted..You must #BringBackBenChan Hey @Jeopardy, you’ve accepted many misspelled words in Final Jeopardy in the past. Why did you decide to penalize Ben Chan? He clearly knew the answer…If he would have spoken the answer, it would have been accepted..You must #BringBackBenChan fikklefame.com/jeopardy-spell… #Jeopardy

Eli @TheEffrontery



He was blatantly robbed



Done with this bs



The glee with which @missmayim bialik robbed Ben Chan of his #jeopardy win is disgusting. He was blatantly robbed. Done with this bs. It's like the nba … rigged @Jeopardy

Caitlin S., PhD @Paleophile



Lynn's gonna have to speak faster next game if they don't want to run out of time.



I do find it funny she answered the 3rd Rock question and looks like Jane Curtin.



I can't believe Ben lost because of a "t"!! He had it right. Lynn's gonna have to speak faster next game if they don't want to run out of time. I do find it funny she answered the 3rd Rock question and looks like Jane Curtin. #Jeopardy @Jeopardy

Meet 9-day champion, Ben Chan

Ben Chan is a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin. With nine wins, he earned a total amount of $252,600 and has qualified for the Tournament of Champions (ToC).

Ben Chan @JeopardyBenBen Excited to throw out the first pitch for the @TimberRattlers today! A perfect day to take in a game & hang with @Fang_T_Rattler Excited to throw out the first pitch for the @TimberRattlers today! A perfect day to take in a game & hang with @Fang_T_Rattler. https://t.co/N3Xb9DXWgU

Speaking about he would spend his winning money, Ben said:

“We definitely have a massive East Coast tour planned. I don’t know, maybe we can get like a camper now. This is oddly big money.”

Ben’s job profile states that he is an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at St. Norbert College. According to reports, he is a former NCAA Division III baseball player at Swarthmore College. He likes to keep his personal life private and thus fans won’t find much information about him on social media.

Ben Chan @JeopardyBenBen



But first: can I join Ray in the "super-champion" 10+ win club?



Tune in to



On bucket list: hang with Ray Lalonde on a sunny patio in Culver City during the ToC. But first: can I join Ray in the "super-champion" 10+ win club? Tune in to @Jeopardy tonight and find out! [Midjourney decided Ray needs two drinks]

The professor is active on Twitter (@JeopardyBenBen), where he has expressed his desire to play against Ray Lalonde in the Emmy-winning game show. The two might crossroads during the Tournament of Champions. Going by his Twitter posts, the player seemed to be witty.

Final Jeopardy question and result of the May 23 episode

Ben Chan @JeopardyBenBen



These two UCLA grads will be (re)-appearing on America's Favorite Quiz Show on MONDAY, MAY 15th.



Category: The Not-Too-Distant Future. These two UCLA grads will be (re)-appearing on America's Favorite Quiz Show on MONDAY, MAY 15th. Who are Mayim Bialik and Ben (!) Chan???

In the May 23 episode, Ben Chan returned to play his 10th game against Danny Leserman and Lynn Di Vito.

The Final Jeopardy question, under the category of “Shakespeare’s Characters,” read:

“Both of the names of these 2 lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for ‘blessed.’”

The correct answer was Beatrice & Benedick.

The final results were:

Lynn $14,800 – $3,000 = $11,800 (Who are Romeo and Juli) (1-day total: $11,800)

Ben $17,400 – $12,201 = $5,199 (Who are Beatrice & Benedict Benedict?)

Danny $2,400 – $1,400 = $1,000 (Who Romeo + Juliet)

Despite giving a wrong answer, Lynn won the latest game because 9-day champion Ben misspelled his correct answer. Instead of “Benedick,” he wrote “Benedict.”

Meanwhile, he will return in the Tournament of Champions, while Lynn will come back in the next episode of season 39, hosted by Mayim Bialik.

Jeopardy! airs new episodes from Monday through Friday.

