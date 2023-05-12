"Good riddance": Jeopardy! fans react after host Mayim Bialik opts out of filming season 39

Jeopardy! which is currently airing season 39 saw Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings co-host the gameshow. However, Bialik recently decided to take a step back from the show for the rest of the season in support of television writers in the middle of the ongoing strike. Due to that, the show will continue with Ken Jennings as the host for the show's final week.

As soon as The Big Bang Theory actress announced that she is leaving, fans took to social media to react to the news. While some said that they never liked her on the show, others said that her departure was "good riddance."

Fans react to Mayim Bialik’s exit from Jeopardy! in light of the Writers Guild of America Strike

Jeopardy! which is currently airing season 39 on ABC premiered on September 12, 2022, and saw Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik host the game show.

The Big Bang Theory actress joined the show in 2021 and recently decided to take a step back from hosting duties. She is stepping down to show solidarity towards the writers during the Writers Guild of America strike. However, the show will go on as Ken takes over as the sole host for the finale week.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the co-host’s exit from Jeopardy! and stated that Bialik's departure was the one good thing that came out of the strike. Some added that going forward, the show should only have Jennings as the host. They also compared the two co-hosts and said that the American game show host and author was the better option of the two.

They encouraged the ABC show to take this opportunity to find a better host and took digs at Bialik's hosting abilities. Others said that the Jeopardy! co-host is “awful.” Some added that they couldn’t “stand the gratuitous pause” before telling contestants whether they are right or wrong. Others noted that it felt like Mayim Bialik is waiting for the judges in her earpiece to tell her what to say.

Fans added that while she was a little slow and that the game was smoother when Ken hosted, Mayim Bialik is otherwise lovely.

They also said that someone “definitely wished on a monkey paw” that Ken would take over Jeopardy! full-time. Others expressed their excitement at seeing Ken host the upcoming episodes.

However, Ken’s decision to stay on as host didn’t sit quite well with some fans and they wondered what he was doing and said that it was the “worst thing.” They added that they didn't like Ken Jennings for crossing the picket line and expressed hatred toward him as well.

Some fans said that while they were fans of the game show and Ken, his staying on the show betrayed the WGA and every entertainment worker seeking fair pay. However, they noted that they hoped that Ken would course correct in the future.

Jeopardy! Season 39 will finish filming on May 19, 2023.

