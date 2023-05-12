Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 11, 2023, Thursday

Hannah Wilson from Chicago, Illinois returned on Jeopardy! on Thursday, May 11, 2023. A data scientist by profession, Wilson has earned $163,801 in her past six games and will keep playing against new challengers until someone defeats her.

The other two competitors were Jon Carnegie, a social media manager from Brooklyn, New York, and Kat Waller, a school business administrator from Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The three players had to answer the maximum number of questions on various subjects, like history and literature, to earn money and win the game.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Hannah Wilson

Once again, Hannah led the game in all three rounds by getting almost all of the questions correct. Her low bet in the third round could have gotten her out of the game, but luckily she won the game by a small margin of $405.

The categories under the first round were American Authors, Country Music, Differs By A Letter, Historic Eras & Ages, Travel USA, and Lions & Tigers & Beers.

Hannah got the daily double just after her first 15 clues and easily dominated the round. Kat was also not far behind in her score, giving 10 correct answers and just 1 incorrect answer. Hannah gave 12 correct and 2 incorrect responses while Jon gave 4 right and 1 wrong answer.

The scores after the round were Hannah at $8600, Kat at $5000, and Jon at $1400.

The categories under Double Jeopardy! round were Met-Ieval Art, Notable Black Americans, Quadrisyllabic Words, Asian Geography, Grandma, and Watching My Stories.

Although both of Hannah’s challengers got the Daily Doubles, they still could not earn enough scores to beat her. In total, Hannnah gave 26 correct and 2 incorrect responses. Kat got 15 questions right, with 1 incorrect response, and Jon gave 9 right answers and 2 wrong ones.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Hannah at $23,00, Kat at $12,800 and Jon at $5200.

All three competitors got the final question right and Kat doubled her score in the final round. Hannah was still in the lead by just $405.

Hence, Hannah Wilson won Jeopardy! today.

Hannah Wilson: Tonight's winner (Image via ABC)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of game 174 of Jeopardy! was under the category History and the clue read,

"His epitaph, in a church in England, reads, 'Sometime general in the army of George Washington'."

All three players gave the correct answer, which is “Who is Benedict Arnold?” Jon and Hannah earned $623 and $3000 in the round. Kat took it a little too far by wagering away $12,795 of her earnings on the correct response and getting a huge lead in the game, still not enough to defeat Hannah.

The final score of episode was:

Hannah Wilson: $23,000 + $3,000 = $26,000 (Who is Benedict Arnold?) (7-day total: $189,801)

Kat Waller: $12,800 + $12,795 = $25,595 (Who is Benedict Arnold?)

Jon Carnegie: $5,200 + $623 = $5,823 (Who is Benedict Arnold?)

As the new 7-day champion, Hannah might join the Jeopardy Masters show after the season. She has already secured her spot in the Tournament of Champions by winning more than 5 games.

Wilson will play against Victoria Ford and Skyler Gailing in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on KABC-TV on Friday, May 12 at 7 pm ET.

