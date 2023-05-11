Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 10, 2023, Wednesday

Jeopardy! game 173 of season 39 aired on KABC-TV this Wednesday, May 10, at 7 pm ET. Five-day-winner Hannah Wilson returned on stage to defend her title against two new challengers. She is a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, who has earned a whopping $147,801 on the show so far.

Her other competitors were Brad Davis, a talent acquisition writer from Kansas City, Missouri, and Hope Silberstein, an attorney from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania. The three players had to give as many correct answers as possible to win.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Hannah Wilson

Once again, Hannah Wilson won the game after staying in the lead in all the rounds. Despite not knowing the last answer, she easily got past her challengers because of the massive lead she'd taken after the first couple of rounds.

The categories in the first round were Welcome To The U.S. House!, Classic Movies, Here, There & Everywhere, Mission: Impassable, Way Back In The 1900S, and After School.

Brad found the daily double in the round but was unable to win a lot of money. Hannah, on the other hand, won more than half the money off the board. In total, she gave 14 correct responses, with no wrong answers. Hope and Brad gave six and seven correct answers, respectively, with three incorrect responses each.

The score after the round was Hannah at $9400, Brad at $1800, and Hope at $800.

The categories of the Double Jeopardy! round were Better Tomes & Gardens, From The French, The Elements, New New Orleans Music, Believe It Or Not… and Straight To Jail.

Brad got the second daily double while Hannah answered the third one. Hope’s mispronunciation of Jon Batiste took her score into negatives and she was unable to perform in the third and final round.

In total, Hannah and Brad gave 29 and 13 correct answers, respectively, with four incorrect responses each. Hope gave eight correct responses against six wrong ones.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Hannah at $23,000, Brad at $6400, and Hope at -$800.

The third round was a double stumper, with neither player able to answer correctly. Hannah was still able to earn $16,000 overall in the game, despite losing $7000.

Hence, Hannah Wilson won Jeopardy! today.

Hannah Wilson: Tonight's winner (Image via ABC)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the May 10 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category International Geographic. The clue for this read:

"In 1901 6 colonies joined together to form this nation, today the sixth largest in area."

The correct answer was:

“What is Australia?”

Since Hope’s score was in the negatives, she could not play in the round. Brad was left with just $1 after his wrong answer “Kazakhstan.” Hannah lost $7000 in the round by not giving any answer but was still in the lead.

The final score of the game was:

Hannah Wilson: $23,000 – $7,000 = $16,000 (What is) (6-day total: $163,801)

Brad Davis: $6,400 – $6,399 = $1 (What is Kazakhstan?)

Hope Silberstein: -$800 (By rule, did not participate in Final Jeopardy)

After winning six games, Hannah's chances of reaching the Jeopardy Masters have increased and she has already earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Hannah will once again return in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Thursday, April 11, to compete against Kat Waller and Jon Carneige.

