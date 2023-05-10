Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 9, 2023, Tuesday

Hannah Wilson returned on Jeopardy! for her fifth game on Tuesday, May 9, on KABC-TV. Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, has won four games consecutively with a total score of $124,810. She had to defend her title against 2 new players, Raquel Matta and Joe Forti.

Joe is a project manager originally from Windham, New Hampshire, and Raquel is a copy editor from San Pablo, California. The three players had to answer the maximum number of questions to earn both scores and money.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Hannah Wilson

Hannah led the game in the first two rounds and earned a huge lead before going to the finals. Despite not knowing the final question, Wilson was able to win the episode by playing it safe.

The categories under the first round are Less-Than-Stellar Scientific Poetry, People, Grab Bag, 21st Century Quotes, Move Fast and Break Things.

Hannah easily answered multiple answers and even scored $4,800 in the Daily Double. Raquel and Joe’s score were close to each other, but they faced a tough time standing against Wilson. In total, Hannah answered 17 questions correctly, with one wrong response, Raquel gave 5 correct responses, with no incorrect answer, and Joe gave 6 correct and 1 incorrect response.

The final score after the round was Hannah at $13,200, Raquel at $3200, and Joe at $2200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Presidents Who Served, Burt Bacharach Be The Place, Novels, What’s That Smell?, and A “Run” For Your Money.

Raquel found both daily doubles in the round but failed to get the second one right. She answered many questions of the Burt Bacharach category and gave a tough competition to Hannah. In total, Raquel got 15 questions right and 1 wrong. Joe answered 10 questions correctly and 2 incorrectly, while Hannah gave 29 right answers, with 2 incorrect ones.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Hannah at $26,000, Raquel at $14,400, and Joe at $5800.

Hannah was the only one who could not get the final question correct, but still had a massive lead over the other challengers. After betting just $3000, she was able to score $23,000.

Hence, Hannah Wilson won Jeopardy! today.

Hannah Wilson: Tonight's winner

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of May 9 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category Actresses & Their Roles. The clue read:

"She made her big screen debut as a teen named Laurie in a 1978 film & in 2022 she played that role for the 7th & last time."

The correct answer was “Who is Jamie Lee Curtis?”

Joe and Raquel got it right and earned $5798 and $8000, respectively. Hannah lost $3000 against her incorrect response of Leigh.

The final score of the episode was:

Hannah Wilson: $26,000 – $3,000 = $23,000 (Who is Leigh?) (5-day total: $147,801)

Raquel Matta: $14,400 + $8,000 = $22,400 (Who is Jamie Lee Curtis?)

Joe Forti: $5,800 + $5,798 = $11,598 (Who is Jamie Lee Curtis?)

After winning 5 games in a row, Hannah will compete in the Tournament of Champions. Until then, she will have to keep defending her title against new challengers.

Wilson will play against Brad Davis and Hope Silberstein in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, May 10.

