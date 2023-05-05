Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 4, 2023, Thursday

Game 169 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on KABC-TV on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The episode featured two new contestants trying to defeat the one-day winner Hannah Wilson in an intense knowledge-based quiz, where they had to answer tough questions to earn money. Hannah is a a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, and her earnings from day one were $25,800.

The two challengers of the game were Warren Grace, a croupier from Lanham, Maryland, and Marie Claude Dussault, a translater & editor from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The three players had to compete in three rounds in the game and earn the maximum amount of money.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Hannah Wilson

Hannah easily answered most of the questions in all three rounds and won the game with a huge lead. She did not even let her challengers reach the daily doubles.

The categories under the first round were Phrasing, Florida Places, A Bible Thumpin’, U.S. Facts & Figures, Magazines In Other Words, and Athletes Named For. While the competitors had a tough time answering questions in the first round, Hannah scored $8,200 before the first break itself. In total, she gave 17 correct responses and no incorrect answer. Warren Grace and Marie Claude gave 8 and 2 correct answers correctly with 1 incorrect response each.

The total score after the round was Hannah at $13,000, Warren at $3000 and Marie Claude at $800.

The categories after the Double Jeopardy! round were Novel Countries, The Tower Of London, Science, A Special Train Car, 21st Century Films, and Abbre-V-ations.

Warren Grace and Marie Claude buzzed in six times combined in the Double Jeopardy! round. Hannah picked up almost all the clues and even scored $11,000 in multiple daily doubles. She answered 33 questions correctly, with three incorrect responses. Marie Claude gave five correct and one incorrect answers, while Warren gave 10 correct and 2 incorrect responses.

The final score after the round was Hannah at $35,200, Marie Claude at $5600 and Warren at $4,600. Warren was the only one who did not get the final question correct. Hannah scored the most in the round and won the game with $45,200 in her bank.

Hence, Hannah Wilson won Jeopardy! today.

Hannah Wilson: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the May 4 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category "Bodies of Water" and the final clue read:

"Formed some 10,000-15,000 years ago & with an average depth of only about 150 feet, it’s named for a man who sailed through it in 1728."

The correct answer to the question was “What is the Bering Strait?” Hannah and Marie respectively earned $10,000 and $2,601 after giving the correct response. Warren bet $4,500 against the incorrect response Cook Starit.

The final results of the game were:

Hannah Wilson: $35,200 + $10,000 = $45,200 (What is the Bering Strait?) (2-day total: $71,000)

Claude Dussault: $5,600 + $2,601 = $8,201 (What is the Bering Strait?)

Warren Grace: $4,600 – $4,500 = $100 (What is the Cook Strait?)

As a two-day winner, Hannah will compete with new players in the upcoming episodes to defend her title. She will be able to compete the Tournament of Champions if she wins three more games.

In the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Friday, May 5, Hannah will play against Ashwin Phadnis and Brian Alzua.

