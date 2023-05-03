Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 2, 2023, Tuesday

Jeopardy! game 167 of season 39 aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, May 2. This episode, Kevin Belle returned as a two-day-winner to defend his title against two new players. He is a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, and has earned $24,398 in total in his previous games.

He played against Amanda Hendrickson, a customer from Highland Village, Texas, and Paul Guelpa, an attorney from Rossmoor, California. The three competitors had to answer questions on various subjects, like history and literature, to earn scores in three different rounds.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Kevin Belle

Kevin once again got off to a slow start but was able to defeat his competitors with the help of daily doubles. He successfully answered the final question and was able to increase his winnings drastically.

The categories under the first round were They Won The Battle, A Jr. In Entertainment, Mind Your Grammar, Australian Wildlife, Double Double Letters and Jeopair! Boarding Process.

Paul scored a lot initially but went back to zero after a failed daily double round. He was able to get back into the game while Amanda struggled to get even the basic questions right on high-valued clues. In total, Paul gave 14 correct and 3 incorrect answers. Kevin answered 7 questions correctly, with no wrong responses, and Amanda gave 6 correct answers, with four incorrect responses.

The score after the round was Paul at $4600, Kevin at $3600, and Amanda at -$1200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Mythology, Nonfiction, Eat Food. Not Too Much. Mostly Plants, TV & Movie Comedies, World Cities, and That’s So “Extra”.

Amanda won the first daily double of the round and Paul also played well in the game. Kevin was able to answer a lot of questions within the first few clues of the round, giving 20 correct and 1 incorrect responses. Paul answered 18 questions correctly and 3 incorrectly, while Amanda gave 11 correct and 6 incorrect responses.

The final score after the round was Kevin at $14,400, Paul at $10,200, and Amanda at $2400.

Kevin and Amanda answered the final question correctly, but the latter tried to play it safe by betting only a small amount in her response. Kevin bet $4000 in the round and was able to earn $18,400 in the game.

Hence, Kevin Belle won Jeopardy! today.

Kevin Belle: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the May 2 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category Medical History and the clue read,

"A vaccine against this respiratory illness came out in the U.S. in 1914 & eventually combined with 2 other vaccines."

The correct answer was “What is pertussis (whooping cough)?” Amanda bet just $15 on her correct response while Kevin won $4000 after getting the question right. Paul lost $4202 on his incorrect response of Tuberculosis.

The final results of the game are:

Kevin Belle: $14,400 + $4,000 = $18,400 (What is pertussis?) (3-day total: $42,798)

Paul Guelpa: $10,200 – $4,202 = $5,998 (What is Tuberculosis)

Amanda Hendrickson: $2,400 + $15 = $2,415 (What is Pertussis? Whooping cough?)

This is Kevin’s third win and if he keeps up with his winning streak, he will be able to join the tournament of champions.

Belle will play against Dan Czekalski and Hannah Wilson in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, May 3.

