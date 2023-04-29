Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 28, 2023, Friday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 was aired on Friday, April 28, 2023, featuring three players. One-day winner Eric Anderson was the returning champion, while the new players were Katherine Cohen, a grad student and museum worker from New York, New York, and Kevin Belle, a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland. All three contestants played decently well in today’s game.

In the latest episode, Eric, an operations director from Brooklyn, New York, returned to defend his win and play his second game. He banked $7,600 from his first battle.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Kevin Belle

After winning the April 27 episode, Eric Anderson failed to earn good scores in the latest installment. The new players played pretty well.

In the first round, the categories included “Inside Job, It’s A Cookbook!, Sports Goats, We Discontinued The Car, ‘Hold’ Up, Kuwait For Me!”

Newcomer Kevin Belle scored the highest in the first round as he correctly answered 12 questions. He and Katherine Cohen delivered zero incorrect answers, however, the latter gave only five correct responses. She landed in third place as returning champion Eric Anderson found the first daily double and took a $400 lead.

The scores of the players in round 1 were Kevin at $6,800, Eric at $2,800, and Katherine at $2,400.

In the second round of the latest episode hosted by Ken Jennings, the categories were “The 3-Digit Years, Animated Entertainment, A Real Body Busy, Literary Lions, ‘G’ As In Global, It’s German For…”

Katherine and Kevin gave each other tough competition in the Double Jeopardy round. Kevin found one of the daily doubles but failed to score as it became his only incorrect response on the show. However, he didn’t bet a big amount but was still leading the game. Katherine could have taken the lead but she too wagered conservatively when she found the final daily double. Plus, the grad student gave five incorrect answers, landing her in second place. Eric surprisingly didn’t attempt many questions and earned very little money.

The scores of the players in the second round were Kevin at $14,200, Katherine at $8,400, and Eric at $1,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players were able to correctly answer the final question. Returning champion Eric went home with just one dollar, while Katherine too wagered a big amount and left with $2,400. Kevin played smartly and wagered a small amount, making him the only player who surpassed the $10,000 mark in the latest episode.

Hence, Kevin Belle won Jeopardy! today.

Kevin Belle: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the April 28 episode, the category was “U.S. Landmarks,” and the clue/question read:

“In April 1975, to symbolize the start of America’s bicentennial, President Ford lit a third lantern at this landmark.”

The correct answer was “Old North Church.”

None of the contestants gave the correct answer. Eric wrote “Washington Mon,” while Katherine guessed “Independence Hall” and Kevin wrote “Plymouth Rock.”

Take a look at the final results of the April 28 episode:

Kevin Belle: $14,200 – $2,601 = $11,599 (What is Plymouth Rock?) (1-day total: $11,599)

Katherine Cohen: $8,400 – $6,000 = $2,400 (What is Independence Hall?)

Eric Anderson: $1,200 – $1,199 = $1 (What is Washington Mon)

Today’s win made Kevin the one-day champion. He will return to play his second match next week on the game show.

Host Ken Jennings will pass the baton to Mayim Bialik in the next episode, which will air on Monday, May 1, 2023.

