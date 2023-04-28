Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 28, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, April 28, 2023. This new episode of the show will bring back another freshly-crowned champion to the fore. Interestingly, the 38th and 39th seasons have been completely contrasting, with the former seeing many great players on a regular basis. Fans are still waiting for a record-breaking champion this season.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Eric Anderson, an operations director from Brooklyn, New York, will defend his streak against Katherine Cohen, a grad student and museum worker from New York, New York, and Kevin Belle, a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland. Eric won $7,600 on his debut day, which is not considered a great amount but is more than the champions who preceded him this week.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the history of American television. After kicking off in the early 1960s, the game show developed rapidly to reach the masses across the globe. This was made possible by the game show's unconventional style and engaging nature, both of which have become synonymous with the show's appeal. Moreover, the final round of the show also plays a big part in this soaring popularity.

In the final round of Jeopardy!, which is known for its crowd-pulling appeal, viewers get to be a part of the show. They usually do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the cult fanbase that now stretches across the world. However, doing this every day can be quite a cumbersome task. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Friday, April 28, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In April 1975, to symbolize the start of America’s bicentennial, President Ford lit a third lantern at this landmark."

This question is from the category "U.S. Landmarks." Quite a common topic and a trivia favorite, this question should not be as challenging for trivia enthusiasts.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, leading to an interesting change in dynamics.

Friday, April 28, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In April 1975, to symbolize the start of America’s bicentennial, President Ford lit a third lantern at this landmark.

Solution: Old North Church.

To commemorate the 200th anniversary of Paul Revere’s midnight ride, Gerald Ford gave a speech and lit a candle at Old North Church, one of the most historically significant locations in the area.

Friday, April 28, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Eric Anderson, an operations director from Brooklyn, New York, Katherine Cohen, a grad student and museum worker from New York, New York, and Kevin Belle, a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland.

