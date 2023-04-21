Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 21, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, April 21, 2023, featuring Emma Hill Kepron as the new champion. The 39th season has been particularly hard on contestants, with very few managing to break the deadlock and create a memorable streak. This is in sharp contrast to the previous season, which saw multiple contestants create some excellent streaks throughout the season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Emma Hill Kepron, a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the freshly crowned champion will face off against Anjali Salvador, a lawyer from Houston, Texas, and Igor Petrovich, an attorney from Ashburn, Virginia. Emma Hill Kepron managed to win a fair $11,400 on her debut day, which is not a lot but is much more than her predecessor who had a very shaky start in Wednesday's episode.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular game show in the history of American television. It started back in the early 1960s and has since then dominated the market with its engaging nature and offbeat format. The trivia-based game show tests both the will and knowledge of the contestants. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also another important reason for its soaring popularity.

Six masters, but only one will win it all! Don't miss the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by the G.O.A.T. himself, starting May 8 on @ABCNetwork. Stream on Hulu.

In the final round of the game show, Jeopardy! fans can become a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. This is possibly the most crucial aspect of the game. However, doing it every day can be quite a difficult process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Friday, April 21, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

question

The final question for the upcoming round's final question reads:

"Originally a term for security escorts for commanders, in 27 B.C. this group was designated an official imperial force."

This question is from the category "Historic Groups," and it is one of the game show's most popular common topics. However, this particular question is on the more difficult side.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often lead to an interesting dynamic that is sometimes harder for participants. It also adds a layer of intrigue.

Friday, April 21, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Originally a term for security escorts for commanders, in 27 B.C. this group was designated an official imperial force.

Solution: Praetorian Guard.

The Praetorian Guard was an important part of the Roman Empire, originally serving as the Roman Emperor's bodyguard. They also served as bodyguards for Roman generals.

Friday, April 21, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Emma Hill Kepron, a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Anjali Salvador, a lawyer from Houston, Texas, and Igor Petrovich, an attorney from Ashburn, Virginia.

Emma Hill Kepron will try to follow up her performance in the previous game with another win. Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

