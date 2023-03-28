Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 27, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! season 39 returned on Monday, March 27, 2023 with two new competitors and one reigning winner. The contestants had to answer many knowledge-based questions in three rounds to earn money and even get the chance to compete in the Tournament of Champions.

Editor Tamara Ghattas, who is from Chicago, Illinois, tried to save her title as the one-day winner with a $15,601 cash prize. She went up against Nicole Rudolph, an associate dean from Williston Park, New York, and Kevin Manning, an engineer from Kansas City, Missouri.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Nicole Rudolph

Tamara Ghattas failed to defend her title as Nicole Rudolph won each round by a huge margin, despite failing to answer the final question.

In the first round, the categories were The Statue Of Liberty, You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Bowl, British To American Language Translator, Fantasy Sports, I Led What Cabinet Department? and Number “One” Movies.

While the players were initially in a three-way tie, Kevin answered the Daily Double question incorrectly. This gave Nicole a chance to jump forward with nine correct and two incorrect responses. Kevin gave 10 correct and two incorrect answers, while Tamara gave six correct and two incorrect responses.

The scores after the first Jeopardy! round were Nicole at $5,800, Kevin at $3000 and Tamara at $2,400.

The categories for the second round were What A Bunch Of Caricatures!, The Bible, Figures Of Speech, We Quote Mr. Ts, Islands Of The Far North and I Like American Music.

Tamara was initially leading the round but a wrong response in her daily double round, under the category 'Know Your Canada,' gave Nicole and Kevin the opportunity to get back into the game.

Nicole, on the other hand, was able to cross the Daily Double challenge, earning $3000. She gave 18 correct responses and three incorrect responses in the second round. Tamara gave 14 correct answers and three incorrect answers, while Kevin gave 19 correct and four incorrect answers.

The scores after the Double Jeopardy! round were Nicole at $16,800, Tamara at $7,800, and Kevin at $7,000.

Only Kevin was able to answer the final Jeopardy! question correctly, earning $801. But it was not enough for him to get anywhere close to Nicole, who convincingly became the new one-day winner, with $16,800 in the bag.

Hence, Nicole Rudolph won Jeopardy! today.

Nicole Rudolph: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question for the March 27 episode of the show was under the category Chemical Names and the clue was:

"The name of this pungent gaseous compound is ultimately derived from the top god of the ancient Egyptians."

The answer to the question was:

"What is ammonia?"

Only Kevin answered the question correctly. Tamara wagered $6,201 against the incorrect response of Ozone, while Nicole did not bet any amount of money against her wrong response of “What is Radon?”

The final results of Jeopardy!'s March 27 episode were:

Tamara Ghattas: $7,800 – $6,201 = $1,599 (What is ozone?)

Nicole Rudolph:$16,800 – $0 = $16,800 (What is radon?) (1-day total: $16,800)

Kevin Manning: $7,000 + $801 = $7,801 (What is Ammonia?)

With this win, Nicole Rudolph became the new one-day winner with $16,801 in the bank. She will now have to defend her position in the upcoming rounds until she is defeated by a new competitor.

Nicole Rudolph will defend his title as the winner on Tuesday, March 28 against two new contestants, Mara Lasko and Lisa Sriken.

