Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 24, 2023, Friday

Episode 5 of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 aired on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The new tournament involves former 27 teen players who are now studying in college. Out of nine quarterfinals, the show has released five games. Post the quarterfinals, nine contestants will advance to the semifinals. Three of them will then appear in the finals to win $100,000.

In the latest episode, the players included Isabella Pagano, a first-year student at Caltech from Libertyville, Illinois, Ryan Presler, a senior at Brandon Valley High School from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville, Kentucky.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Jackson Jones

All three players gave each other some tough competition in the fifth episode of the High School Reunion Tournament. The scoreboard rankings didn’t change from the start.

The first round's questions/clues were under the categories - “Very Artistic, Hits Of Then & Now, A Government Office, Homophones, I Like To Science!, Get Ready For The “G-R-E”s.”

The players had a good start with just one incorrect answer, respectively, throughout the round. Jackson Jones gave 15 correct answers, which was the highest number among the contestants in the first round. He took the lead after scoring a Daily Double.

Ryan Presler ranked second as he gave eight correct responses, while Isabella Pagano ended up in third place with seven correct answers.

The scores of the players going into the second round were Jackson at $8,800, Ryan at $5,400, and Isabella at $4,400.

In the second round of the Mayim Bialik-hosted episode, the categories were - “Literary Reunions, Short, Tiny & Small, Describing The Horror Film Franchise, World Geography, Starts & Ends With The Same Vowel, Black History.”

Jackson found two Daily Doubles but was unable to correctly answer the second one. Also, he gave five incorrect answers in the Double Jeopardy round, which affected his scores. Despite giving maximum wrong answers, he was leading the game and banked $16,200.

Ryan landed in second place once again and scored $11,000. Isabella was not far behind Ryan even after she gave three incorrect responses, while Ryan gave none in the second round. Isabella banked $10,400 and ended up in third place.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Jackson and Ryan were the only ones with the correct answer to the final question. The latter lost the game to Jackson with a difference of $1,200. Isabella didn’t lose any money even after giving an incorrect answer in the final round as she wagered zero dollars.

Hence, Jackson Jones won Jeopardy! today.

Jackson Jones: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the Final Jeopardy round in the February 24 episode was “The Ancient World,” and the clue read:

“The ancient writer Galen said books on ships arriving to this city’s port were seized, originals kept & copies returned.”

The answer to the final clue/question was “Alexandria.”

Ryan and Jackson gave the correct answer, while Isabella wrote “Athens.” Take a look at the final results of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 Episode 5:

Jackson Jones: $16,200 + $5,801 = $22,001 (What is Alexandria?) (1-day total: $22,001)

Ryan Presler: $11,000 + $9,801 = $20,801 (What is Alexandria?)

Isabella Pagano: $10,400 – $0 = $10,400 (What is Athens?)

With today’s win, Jackson became the fifth semifinalist, alongside Maya Wright, Avi Gupta, Stephanie Pierson, and Justin Bolsen.

Meanwhile, the game show will return with its sixth quarterfinals round next week on Monday, February 27, 2023.

