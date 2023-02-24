Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 23, 2023

The popular game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with another intriguing round of the High School Reunion Tournament. With the previous round of the popular show, it is now certain that things have heated up quite a bit, and it is unlikely that things will slow down anytime soon. This will be the fourth quarterfinal of the coveted event, which has put a pause on the day-to-day contest of the show.

In the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, Justin Bolsen, a first-year student at Brown University from Canton, Georgia, Shriya Yarlagadda, a sophomore at Harvard University from Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Teagan O’Sullivan, a first-year student at American University from Watertown, Massachusetts, will face off against each other to secure a spot in the next part of the contest. Unlike the previous years, this year's contest has no second chances or wild cards. making things all the more interesting for the viewers and participants.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It originally kicked off in the early 1960s and has been consistently following up with more interactive content for 39 seasons now. The offbeat format of the show is one of the major reasons for the popularity that the game show enjoys across the globe. Additionally, the final round of the game show is also another major factor behind its rapidly rising popularity.

The final round contains many elements that make it memorable for viewers. Viewer's ability to take part in the game show from the convenience of their homes is its most significant feature. They can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the many years of the game show's reign, this has become a cult practice for viewers. However, doing this every day is not an easy task, especially with the constantly changing topics and themes. That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

February 23, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"For a special 1970s cookbook, he provided one simple recipe–a can of Campbell’s tomato soup & 2 cans of milk."

This is from the category "Famous Names." Although it is a simple topic, it is a broad one. It could pose all kinds of problems for the participants.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often result in a lot of confusion.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, February 23, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: For a special 1970s cookbook, he provided one simple recipe–a can of Campbell’s tomato soup & 2 cans of milk.

Solution: Andy Warhol.

A popular name in the art, Andy Warhol contributed an incredibly on-brand recipe to The Museum of Modern Art’s Artist’s Cookbook in 1987, which became one of the most renowned ones.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, February 23, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! are Teagan O'Sullivan, a first-year student at American University from Watertown, Massachusetts, Shriya Yarlagadda, a sophomore at Harvard University from Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Justin Bolsen, a first-year student at Brown University from Canton, Georgia.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

