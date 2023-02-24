Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 24, 2023

The popular American game show Jeopardy! will return with a new episode on Friday, February 24, 2023, bringing back the coveted High School Reunion Tournament. The new episode will mark the end of the first week of the tournament, with the fifth quarterfinal airing on Friday. The previous four episodes saw some enthralling drama, and the final episode of the week will also hopefully see some more.

In the upcoming episode, Jackson Jones, Ryan Presler, and Caltech student Isabella Pagano will go against each other to win the tournament. This year's contest features no wildcards or returns, making the stakes much higher. Once the tournament concludes, the game show will return to its regular functioning.

Being one of the most popular game shows in the world, Jeopardy! started airing in the early 1960s and has since evolved to suit the growing needs of the time. The popular game show is known for its engaging nature and offbeat format, which has been the defining factor in compelling viewers for many years.

Additionally, the final round of the game show adds much-needed zeal to the game show, offering plenty of interesting challenges to the participants.

The final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, as they can guess the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, with constantly changing topics, this can be quite a difficult task, which is why this article has compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

February 24, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"The ancient writer Galen said books on ships arriving to this city’s port were seized, originals kept & copies returned."

This question is from the category "The Ancient World." This is a broad topic and may pose a huge problem for the participants. However, since history-based topics are quite common, it may after all be a topic of mixed difficulty.

In the final question of the round, the participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, February 24, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The ancient writer Galen said books on ships arriving to this city’s port were seized, originals kept, and copies returned.

Solution: Alexandria.

According to ancient historical accounts, the Library of Alexandria went to great lengths to obtain books for its collection.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, February 24, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the show are Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville, Kentucky, Ryan Presler, a senior at Brandon Valley High School from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Isabella Pagano, a first-year student at Caltech from Libertyville, Illinois.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

