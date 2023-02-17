Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 17, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, February 17, 2023, concluding the week with another exciting game featuring the return of Stephen Webb, who appears to have done quite well thus far. As most viewers are aware, this season has been a constant struggle, with participants rarely managing a notable streak. Only two contestants, Ray Lalonde and Cris Panullo, came close to matching the previous season's brilliant streaks.

In the upcoming round of the game show, 2-day champion Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado. will try to advance his streak against Laura Donegan, a physician from Towson, Maryland, and Will Travis, an accountant from Irving, Texas. Webb has been one of the most promising participants for quite some time, earning a respectable $60,701 in his two days in the game. Additionally, he has looked rock steady while doing so.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most popular game shows in the world, originally beginning in the 1960s and continuing its reign to the present day. This has been a great feat, as the show rose to prominence over many years and is now one of the most-watched and best-known game shows around the globe. Apart from some clever marketing tricks, this is largely due to the show's engaging nature and offbeat format, which outperforms the majority of its competition.

The final round of Jeopardy! also adds a much-needed layer to the game show's growing popularity. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a cult practice over the many years of the show. However, doing this every day can also be quite a hassle. That's where we come in. To help in the upcoming round of the game show, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the solution to the final question below.

February 17, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"It’s named for a river indigenous people called Mi tse a-da-zi, translated by French-speaking trappers as “Pierre Jaune”"

This question is from the category "National Parks." Although it is more specific than most other topics, many people may find this particular question to be quite tricky. It would be interesting to see how things pan out in the finale for the three participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, February 17, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: It’s named for a river indigenous people called Mi tse a-da-zi, translated by French-speaking trappers as "Pierre Jaune."

Solution: Yellowstone.

Yellowstone National Park was the U.S.’s first National Park created in 1872. It was sanctioned by President Ulysses. S. Grant.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, February 17, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, Laura Donegan, a physician from Towson, Maryland, and Will Travis, an accountant from Irving, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

Poll : 0 votes