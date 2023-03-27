Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, March 27, 2023

Jeopardy!, one of America's most popular game shows, is all set to return this week with a new episode, featuring a new champion, on Monday, March 27, 2023. The pattern of low streaks, which has been the downside of this season from the very beginning, has not yet improved, with almost all participants failing to hold on to their streaks.

The last round saw a new champion, Tamara Ghattas, who will play her second game today. This is in sharp contrast to the previous season, which was hailed by many as the greatest season of the show, owing to some brilliant participants. In the upcoming round, Tamara will face off against Nicole Rudolph, and Kevin Manning. Tamara won $15,601 on her first day, which may not be an extravagant amount, but is quite good for the first day.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television, owing to its offbeat nature and engaging format. Despite beginning almost half a century ago, these features have effectively transformed it into one of the most popular game shows in the world right now. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also a major reason for its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has certain elements that manage to make it stand out in almost all scenarios. Most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comforts of their respective homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the respective episode's question ahead of its airtime.

However, doing this every day can still be quite cumbersome. That is where we come in. Below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode to help out with the process.

March 27, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The name of this pungent gaseous compound is ultimately derived from the top god of the ancient Egyptians."

This question is from the category "Chemical Names." Though it appears less frequently in this game show, it is quite a common trivia topic in general. It should be interesting for all three participants.

In the final round, participants will be provided with a solution, and they will have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, March 27, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The name of this pungent gaseous compound is ultimately derived from the top god of the ancient Egyptians.

Solution: Ammonia.

The rather commonly used compound Ammonia gets its name from the Egyptian god Amun. It was originally named sal ammoniacus by the Romans.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, March 27, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Tamara Ghattas, an editor from Chicago, Illinois, Nicole Rudolph, an associate dean from Williston Park, New York, and Kevin Manning, an engineer from Kansas City, Missouri.

