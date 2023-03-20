Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, March 20, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, March 20, 2023, bringing in a new champion after the ultimate fall of Stephen Webb, who showed great promise and managed to win many games before losing out to Kelly Barry in the previous episode. Unfortunately, this season, like the previous one, has struggled to find another Mattea Roach or Amy Schneider. In any case, expectations for the new champion in the coming week will be high.

In the upcoming episode, Kelly Barry, a marketing communications specialist from Seattle, Washington, will face off against Melissa Klapper, a professor from Merion Station, Pennsylvania, and Jake Garrett, a football coach & teacher from Trussville, Alabama. Many would expect big things from Kelly, who managed to take down the in-form Stephen Webb. She has already earned a reported amount of $14,600 on her first day and will surely look to make much more of it in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most recognizable game shows in the world. It began back in the early 1960s and slowly made its way to the forefront of American television. With 39 seasons now, it is considered the most popular game show in America. This is largely due to the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which set it apart from the competition. Besides that, the final round also plays a pivotal part in this process.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the most interesting things about the game show. It has many unique elements, but what stands out the most is the ability for viewer participation. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a cult practice over the many years of the show. However, it can still be quite a tedious process. That's where we come in.

Below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

March 20, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The upcoming round's final question for March 20, 2023, Monday, reads:

"At one time a province of the Roman Empire, this kingdom is known to Arabic scholars as Al-Maghrib Al-Aqsa, “the far west”"

This question is from the category "Countries of Africa." While geography-based questions are standard in trivia contests, this one is particularly difficult. However, it ought to be very entertaining.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, March 20, 2023

The solution and clue for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: At one time a province of the Roman Empire, this kingdom is known to Arabic scholars as Al-Maghrib Al-Aqsa, "the far west"

Solution: Morocco.

When the Arabs first settled in the Moroccan area, it was believed to be the westernmost location in the world. It was also called "Far-West" for this reason.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, March 20, 2023

Ken Jennings @KenJennings This Lego model of the @Jeopardy set is one of my favorite artifacts on our stage. Always nice to see Alex still hosting. This Lego model of the @Jeopardy set is one of my favorite artifacts on our stage. Always nice to see Alex still hosting. https://t.co/vJwUlTk3qF

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Kelly Barry, a marketing communications specialist from Seattle, Washington, Melissa Klapper, a professor from Merion Station, Pennsylvania, and Jake Garrett, a football coach & teacher from Trussville, Alabama.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

