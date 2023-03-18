Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, March 17, 2023

Jeopardy!, the fan-favorite game show, returns with a brand new episode of season 39 this Friday, March 17. The latest episode brings back the preceding day's winner Stephen Webb, who clearly seems to be on a winning streak at the moment. With the previous day's win, Stephen Webb is a contestant who has now come victorious eight days in a row, thus, he is the one to look out for.

In season 39's latest episode, Game 135, Webb is seen battling it out against two new contestants, Mark Bernstein and Kelly Barry. Yesterday's champion, Stephen has been quite incredible up to this point and has made $184,881 till now after eight games in total. Without a shred of doubt, audiences have been quite thrilled to see the man play his ninth game tonight.

It is safe to say that Jeopardy! is one of the most arresting trivia game shows of all time. Beginning back in early 1960s, the show has brilliantly managed to develop its very own vast fan base over many years and seasons. Its immersing nature and refreshing format have successfully made it a household name. The show is well-known for its unique final round as well.

Jeopardy!'s final round may be considered the most anticipated and satisfying part of the entire show. The final round has helped the show build its massive identity over the last decade. The final round allows the audience to take part in the game from their homes by guessing the right answer to the final question before the episode's airing.

Friday, March 17: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the brand new round of the trivia game show reads as:

"Congress relented in 1890 after this prospective state said it would wait 100 years rather than come in without the women"

This question comes from the intriguing category of "Statehood." It is undoubtedly a tricky category and thus, will be quite interesting to see if all the contestants will be rattled by it or not and if Stephen Webb is able to maintain his winning position or not.

In the game's final round, contestants will be given a solution, and thereafter, they will have to correctly find the right question. This is what makes it so unique and thrilling to witness.

Friday, March 17: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the new round's final question is:

Clue: Congress relented in 1890 after this prospective state said it would wait 100 years rather than come in without the women.

Solution: Wyoming.

In 1869, the Wyoming Territory granted women’s suffrage, looking to garner settlers in the 19th century, but, the United States Congress was not entirely happy or impressed with the idea or concept. When the territory searched for statehood, this law became an issue after two decades.

Friday, March 17: Jeopardy! participating contestants

The promising three contestants for the new round of the popular game show include a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, Stephen Webb, a retired solution architect from Ann Arbor, Michigan, Mark Bernstein, and a marketing communications specialist from Seattle, Washington, Kelly Barry.

Don't forget to catch these three participants in action in the new round of Jeopardy!

