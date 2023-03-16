Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, March 16, 2023, bringing back Stephen Webb, who seems to be the contestant that viewers of the new season were waiting for. After a steep struggle that saw most players fail to hold their ground in season 39 of the show, Webb has finally managed to develop a streak that looks interesting enough up till now, having won seven days in a row.

In the new episode, Stephen Webb will face off against Andrew Brady and Sarah Mathews. Webb has been phenomenal up to this point and has already made $175,282 in his time so far. Viewers can certainly look forward to him adding more in the coming few games. Webb will be playing his eighth game tonight.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most popular game shows in the world. It began back in the early 1960s and has slowly managed to make its way to the forefront of American television over its many seasons and years. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have become notable motifs that define the game show now. It is also popular for its unique final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! may have become the most important part of the game show's identity over the past few years. The final round has many significant features that make it interesting. Most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do so by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. This has become a rather common practice among fans of the game show, although it can come with certain complications. To ease the process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

March 16, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A writer & producer of this movie said he wanted it to be like a Western or James Bond film, “only it takes place in the ’30s”"

This question is from the category "1980s movies." This is certainly an interesting category and will please film buffs around the world. While it is not the rarest of films in the world, it may still pose some challenges.

In the final round, participants will be provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question. This changes the dynamic quite a bit.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, March 16, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: A writer & producer of this movie said he wanted it to be like a Western or James Bond film, “only it takes place in the ’30s”

Solution: Raiders of the Lost Ark

One of the most popular films of all time, Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark, came to Speilberg after failing to make a James Bond film after his pitch was rejected.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, March 16, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Stephen Webb, a data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, Andrew Brady, a leadership development consultant from Rochester, New York, and Sarah Mathews, a middle school teacher from Loxahatchee, Florida.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

