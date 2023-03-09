Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, March 9, 2023, bringing back the High School Reunion competition's most important round. Yes, this is the fourteenth and final day of the High School Reunion Tournament. The previous episode saw Jackson Jones jump into the lead after guessing the final round's answer correctly. He was also the only one who did so, which gave him a significant advantage.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville, Kentucky, Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia, and Justin Bolsen, a first-year student at Brown University from Canton, Georgia, will face off against each other to try and win the ultimate prize.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has steadily grown in popularity over many years and seasons since then. This is primarily due to the game show's engaging format and offbeat nature. It has set the game show apart from its competition for all these years. The final round of the game show is another big reason for the soaring popularity that the it enjoys.

The final round of the game show is perhaps the most interesting part for the viewers. This is because it offers many interesting things, including the ability for viewer participation. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a cult practice over the past few years of the game show's existence. But doing this every day can be quite a challenge for the viewers. That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

March 9, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming episode reads:

"After its completion in the late 19th c., it was called “a truly tragic street lamp” & a “high & skinny pyramid of iron ladders”

This question is from the category "Landmarks." Another common topic for trivia fans, it should also pose a lot of problems for the participants. This is also a particularly difficult question.

In the final round, the participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, March 9, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: After its completion in the late 19th c., it was called “a truly tragic street lamp” & a “high & skinny pyramid of iron ladders”

Solution: Eiffel Tower.

Built as the centerpiece of the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris, the Eiffel Tower

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, March 9, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

