Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 24, 2023, Friday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Friday, March 24, 2023, featuring three contestants. One of the players was the returning champion, Alec Chao, who banked $15,505 on Thursday’s episode. In the latest installment, the management and program analyst from Fort Lauderdale, Florida played his second game against two new players — Tamara Ghattas, an editor from Chicago, Illinois, and Michael Murphy, a test engineer from Gilroy, California.

The official synopsis of the game show reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

The current week ended with the winner who is set to return for the next episode that will air on Monday.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Tamara Ghattas

In the March 24 episode, Tamara Ghattas defeated one-day winner Alec Chao, who struggled to top the scoreboard in all three rounds.

The categories for the first round in the latest episode were “U.S. Metropolitan Partners, Cats: The Non-Musical, Finnish Him!, What’ll It “B”?, Change A Letter, The WWE.”

Alec gave the maximum number of correct answers in the first round. He delivered 13 correct and one incorrect response, while new player Michael Murphy answered 10 questions correctly and one incorrectly. However, Michael found a Daily Double and won $4,000, which gave him a lead. While Michael landed in first position and Alec in second, Tamara struggled to get herself out of the minus score. But she did it in the end and landed in third place.

The scores of the players going into the second round included Michael at $8,800, Alec at $7,000, and Tamara at $800.

In the second round of the Ken Jennings-hosted episode, the categories were “The Fog Of War, Before & Actors, At Rest In Westminster Abbey, U.S. Colleges, Rejected Authors, 6-Letter Rhymers.”

The Double Jeopardy round worked in favor of Tamara as viewers saw a jump from third position to first. She found two Daily Doubles that helped her to change her game and score $13,800. While she came first, Alec continued to be in the second position. He banked $7,800 and Michael $7,200. Unfortunately, the California engineer’s luck didn’t work in the second round as his rank dropped from first to third. Plus, the round ended with three unplayed clues, which was something that rarely happens on the game show.

In the Final Jeopardy round, only Tamara gave the correct answer to the final question. While viewers thought the judges would give Alec a win as well, they didn’t accept the alternate answer. He came second and Michael landed in third place.

Hence, Tamara Ghattas won Jeopardy! today.

Tamara Ghattas: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the March 24 episode, the category for the final question was “Symbols.”

The final clue/question read:

“In math, it’s a rotated V; in society, it’s a feeling of some marginalized or underrepresented people.”

The correct answer was “less than.”

Tamara gave the correct answer in the final round, while Alec wrote “inequality” and Michael guessed “subdivision.”

Take a look at the final results of the March 24 episode:

Tamara Ghattas: $13,800 + $1,801 = $15,601 (What is less than?) (1-day total: $15,601)

Alec Chao: $7,800 – $4,801 = $2,999 (What is inequality?)

Michael Murphy: $7,200 – $6,601 = $599 (What is subdivision?)

With today’s win, Tamara became the one-day winner with a score of $15,601. She will return to the show next week to defend her win against two new players.

The syndicated game show will air its next episode on Monday, March 27, 2023.

