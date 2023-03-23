Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, March 23, 2023, bringing back the brilliant Melissa Klapper, who managed to grab her third win yesterday, making her only the 14th one in this season to do so.

The 39th season has been relatively quiet, especially compared to the previous season, which saw many great streaks and champions breaking all boundaries. If Melissa manages to win today, she will become the 10th contestant of season 39 to reach a four-game streak.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Melissa Klapper, a professor from Merion Station, Pennsylvania, will face off against Alec Chao, a management & program analyst from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Daisy Donohue, an actor & artist originally from St. Paul, Minnesota. The professor has already won $59,100 in her three days on the show, which is quite a good amount and she looks to make much more in the coming days.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

March 23, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the popular game show reads:

"Monty Norman, the composer of this character’s theme, said the staccato riff conveyed sexiness, mystery & ruthlessness."

This question is from the category "Movie Theme Songs." Quite an offbeat topic, this is very different from the recurring categories in Jeopardy!

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can make things much more interesting in certain cases.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, March 23, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Monty Norman, the composer of this character’s theme, said the staccato riff conveyed s*xiness, mystery & ruthlessness.

Solution: James Bond.

The best-known theme song in the world was composed by Monty Norman, who added this well-defined variation in the theme to suit Bond's character.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, March 23, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

