Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, March 24, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, March 24, 2023, featuring an all-new champion in the form of Alec Chao. Unfortunately, the curse of short streaks is still looming over the 39th season of the show, which recently saw the departure of Melissa Klapper, who had made a decent streak and was playing quite well before losing out to Chao in the previous round. This is in sharp contrast to the 38th season of the show, which continuously saw some great streaks and impressive players throughout the year.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy, Alec Chao, a management and program analyst from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will defend his streak against Tamara Ghattas, an editor from Chicago, Illinois, and Michael Murphy, a test engineer from Gilroy, California. Alec Chao played a decent game yesterday and accumulated around $15,505 from his first game. He will surely look forward to doing much more in the coming rounds.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since slowly made its way to the forefront of American television over the many years of its existence. The game show has an engaging nature and an offbeat format, making it much more appealing to the crowd. It also has a brilliant final round, which is a major reason behind the soaring popularity it enjoys across the globe.

The final round of this game show has many elements that set it apart from other game shows. However, it is the sense of participation that viewers enjoy that makes the final round so alluring. Viewers can be a part of the game by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, doing this every day can be quite a cumbersome task. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Friday, March 24: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In math, it’s a rotated V; in society, it’s a feeling of some marginalized or underrepresented people."

This question is from the category "Symbols." Certainly a more interesting topic than the average topic every day, this question requires general knowledge and wit to answer correctly.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Friday, March 24, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question and answer read:

Clue: In math, it’s a rotated V; in society, it’s a feeling of some marginalized or underrepresented people.

Solution: "less than"

The less-than sign is a rotated V. It is also relevant in a society where "lesser" people feel marginalized. This is a very clever question.

Friday, March 24, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Alec Chao, a management and program analyst from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tamara Ghattas, an editor from Chicago, Illinois, and Michael Murphy, a test engineer from Gilroy, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

