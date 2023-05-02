Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 1, 2023, Monday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Monday, May 1. The episode featured one-day winner Kevin Belle trying to defend his title against two new players. Kevin is a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, and won $11,599 in the last episode.

He played against Maryhelen Shuman-Groh, a retired university administrator from Clearwater, Florida, and Cyrus Zhou, a graduate student from St. Louis, Missouri. The three competitors had to answer as many correct responses as they could in three rounds, earning money for each correct answer.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Kevin Belle

Kevin brought his A-game in the second half of the game by using daily doubles. He also took it safe in the third round and won despite giving the wrong answer.

The categories under the first round were Titles With Exclamation Points!, World Of Belief, 3-Letter Words With 2 Vowels, Time To Dance, It’s Gonna Be May!, and Doctor: Who?

Maryhelen led the game initially but fell off the wagon after some incorrect responses in the second half. Cyrus then took over the round but Kevin found a daily double and used it to score more.

In total, Cyrus gave 11 correct and one incorrect answer, while Kevin gave nine correct responses and zero incorrect answers. Maryhelen answered six questions correctly and two incorrectly.

The score after the round was Cyrus at $6400, Kevin at $6200, and Maryhelen at $1,800.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Sitting In With The Orchestra, Divided Islands, Hi, TV Neighbor, World Of Words, Better Angels, and “R” Nature.

Cyrus struggled to give a correct response in the final 20 clues. Kevin played a little bit conservative with his daily doubles while Maryhelen took the more aggressive approach.

Eventually, Kevin got the lead with 19 correct answers and one incorrect answer. Maryhelen answered 14 questions correctly with four incorrect responses. Cyrus gave 13 correct and three incorrect answers.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Kevin at $14,000, Maryhelen at $9,800, and Cyrus at $7,600.

No one gave the correct answer in the final round and Kevin bet the least amount of money for his response, earning $12,799 in total.

Hence, Kevin Belle won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question for the Jeopardy! May 1 episode was under the category Century Literature. The question read:

"The first name of this title character is from Hebrew for “devoted to God”; his last name suggests he can be easily duped."

The correct response was:

“Who is Lemuel Gulliver?”

No one was able to give the correct answer. Cyrus lost all of his earnings as he wagered away his money on Candide. Maryhelen bet more than half of her earnings on her answer, Jude the Obscure, which turned out to be incorrect. Kevin played it safe and bet $1,201 on his wrong answer, Simple Simon.

The final results of the game were:

Kevin Belle: $14,000 – $1,201 = $12,799 (Who is Simple Simon?) (2-day total: $24,398)

Maryhelen Shuman-Groh: $9,800 – $6,000 = $3,800 (Who is Jude the Obscure?)

Cyrus Zhou: $7,600 – $7,600 = $0 (Who is Candide??)

As a two-day winner, Kevin will have to defend his title in the upcoming episodes against new players. He can join the tournament of champions if he wins the game three more times.

Kevin Belle will play against Paul Guelpa and Amanda Hendrickson in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Tuesday, May 2.

