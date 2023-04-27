Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 26, 2023, Wednesday

KABC-TV aired a brand new episode of Jeopardy! on Wednesday, April 26. The episode featured one-day winner Johanna Stoberock defending her title against two new players. Johanna is a fiction writer & adjunct professor from Walla Walla, Washington, and her earnings on the show were $6,999.

The two new players who participated in the episode were Liz Everhart, a subrogation analyst & science teacher from Louisville, Kentucky, and Jesse Matheny, a customer success implementation manager originally from Huntington, Indiana.

The three competitors had to answer some tough questions related to all subjects, including literature and history, to earn more money in each round.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Jesse Matheny

Jesse Matheny suffered a huge loss in the first round and failed to lead in the second round as well. However, he changed the game in the final round by playing it safe and betting the least amount of money on his answer.

The categories under the first round were Rihanna, Historical Potpourri, Confidence, Brit Lit, Top To Bottom, and A Nation Of Vodka Brands.

Jesse led the game early on but went back to $0 after losing a daily double. He was able to answer some tough questions and ranked first in the round.

Liz played well in the Rihanna category, answering the most number of questions, and just $600 separated her and the winner. In total, Jesse answered nine questions correctly and one incorrectly. Johanna gave eight correct responses, with zero wrong answers, while Liz answered eight questions correctly and two incorrectly.

The final score after the round was Jesse at $4200, Johanna at $4000, and Liz at $3600.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The New Capital, 4-Syllable Words, Whistleblowers, Comedians, Ungulates, and The Parent Company.

Jesse once again lost a daily double worth $3000 and Liz took this opportunity to earn the same amount of money with another daily double.

Johanna played it safe and avoided giving incorrect answers, earning the lead in the round. She gave 14 correct answers with no incorrect responses.

Liz and Jesse, on the other hand, gave 13 and 19 correct answers respectively, with two incorrect answers each.

The score after the round was Johanna at $12,000, Liz at $11,000, and Jesse at $10,800.

The final round was a triple stumper, with no one answering the question correctly. It brought down all the money earned by the contestants, and Jesse survived with just $2,600 in his pocket.

Hence, Jesse Matheny won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the Jeopardy! episode was under the Hollywood History category. The statement read:

"Last name of 3 men who missed the 1927 premiere of “The Jazz Singer” because a 4th of that name had died hours before."

The correct answer was:

“What is Warner?”

No one gave the correct response. Liz and Johanna barely saved any winnings by betting $10,000 and $10,001 respectively on their answers. Jesse bet $8,200 on his answer and despite being the lowest-scoring competitor of the day, won the round.

The final results of the April 26 episode were:

Jesse Matheny: $10,800 – $8,200 = $2,600 (What is Marx?) (1-day total: $2,600)

Johanna Stoberock: $12,000 – $10,001 = $1,999 (What is Jolsen?)

Liz Everhart: $11,000 – $10,000 = $1,000 (What is Marx?)

Jesse will now defend his title in the upcoming episodes against new players. If he manages to win five games, he will join the prestigious Tournament of Champions.

Jesse will play against Rebecca Bailey and Eric Anderson in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which will air on Thursday, April 27.

