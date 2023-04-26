Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 25, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, April 25. The episode featured one-day winner Dillon Hupp, with an earning of $21,999, trying to defend his title from two new players by playing the knowledge-based quiz. Hupp is a development director from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

His competitors included Ian Marquand, a retired broadcaster & state medical board executive from Los Angeles, California, and Johanna Stoberock, a fiction writer & adjunct professor from Walla Walla, Washington. The three players had to earn the maximum amount of money by correctly answering a range of questions.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Johanna Stoberock

Johanna took the lead in the second round by answering some daily doubles. She bet the lowest amount of money in the final round and still won the episode, beating Dillon Hupp and Ian Marquand.

The categories under the first round of Jeopardy! were The Centaur Of Attention, State Nicknames, The No-S Plural Of…, Reading Music, Sharps & Flats, and Bar Lines.

Ian played well initially but failed to get a lot of answers correct, even with his daily double. Johanna led the game in the first 15 clues but Dillon took over in the next 15. In total, Dillon answered 14 questions correctly and Ian gave 3 correct answers, with zero incorrect responses. Meanwhile, Johanna gave 11 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

The final score after the round was Dillon at $7000, Johanna at $5000, and Ian at $2400.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Statesmen & Women, 11-Letter Words, Downtown Abbey, Writers: Born & Died, Separation, and Let’s See A Mo-“V”.

All three players got daily doubles in the round. Dillon tried to answer as many answers as possible but Johanna took over the game after a daily double, betting $3000 for her response. In total, Johanna gave 18 correct answers, Ian gave 12 correct answers and Dillon gave 21 questions correctly, with two incorrect responses each.

The final score after the round was Johanna at $15,600, Ian at $11,600, and Dillon at $10,600.

No one answered the final question correctly, making the round a triple stumper. Johanna played wisely and bet just $8,601 for her incorrect response, bringing down her total earnings to $6,999.

Hence, Johanna Stoberock won Jeopardy! today.

Johanna Stoberock: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the Jeopardy! episode on April 25 was under the category TV History. The clue was:

"The 1980s “Magnum, P.I.” used a soundstage of this long-running drama that had just ended, & even referred to its lead character."

The correct answer was “What is Hawaii Five-O?” No one was able to guess the character correctly and all three players lost money in the round. Dillon lost all of his earnings for the incorrect response of MASH while Ian bet $11,000 against MANNIX. Johanna bet $8.601 against M.A.S.H.

The final results of the April 25 episode were:

Johanna $15,600 – $8,601 = $6,999 (What is M.A.S.H.?) (1-day total: $6,999)

Ian $11,600 – $11,000 = $600 (What is MANNIX?)

Dillon $10,600 – $10,600 = $0 (What is MASH?)

Johanna will now have to play against new competitors in the upcoming episodes of the show to keep her title. If she manages to win 5 matches, she will join the Tournament of Champions.

Johanna will have to play again and defend her win in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, April 26.

Poll : 0 votes