Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 21, 2023, Friday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Friday, April 21, 2023, featuring one returning champion and two new players. One-day winner Emma Hill Kepron was the returning contestant, while newcomers were Anjali Salvador and Igor Petrovich. They competed in three rounds and the highest scorer advanced to the next episode.

Explaining the game in detail, the official description reads:

"The answers are given first, and the contestants supply the questions. Three contestants, including the previous show's champion, compete in six categories and in three rounds (with each round's "answers" being worth more prize money).”

It continues:

“In the third round, ‘Final Jeopardy,’ the contestants can name their own jackpot — as long as it's within the amount of money they've already earned. If a player finishes the second round with zero dollars, they are eliminated [from the final round].”

Meanwhile, all three played decently well in the latest episode. Returning champion Emma is a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, while newcomer Anjali Salvador is a lawyer from Houston, Texas, and Igor Petrovich is an attorney from Ashburn, Virginia.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Emma Hill Kepron

Emma Hill Kepron first appeared on Jeopardy! in the April 20 episode, and scored $11,400 in her first game. In the latest episode, she competed against new players Anjali Salvador and Igor Petrovich.

The categories for the first round included “Basketball Greats, The California Missions, Sliding Into Your “D.M.”s, Rhyme Time, You Drive, A Hard Bargain.”

With a slow start, Igor took the lead in the first round as he gave nine correct answers and one incorrect response. Anjali, on the other hand, found the first Daily Double, plus correctly answered seven questions along with two incorrect ones. Unfortunately, she got held back with just $200, otherwise, she would have ranked first instead of Igor. Returning champion Emma, surprisingly, didn’t give her best in the first round as her score was far behind the new players’ scores and thus ranked third.

The scores of the players in round 1 were Igor at $4,800, Anjali at $4,600, and Emma at $600.

In the second round of the Ken Jennings-hosted episode, the categories were “Speak Of The Dickens, Go Jump In A Lake, Scientific Numbers, Foreign Political Parties, “F”ive Letter Words, Cutting In Line At The Movies.”

In Double Jeopardy, Emma crawled her way back to the first position. She and Igor found the second round’s Daily Doubles, however, their bets were conservative. While viewers initially thought the two could have wagered a higher amount, they later realized how crucial the bet was. Emma topped the scoreboard, defeating Igor by just $100. Anjali, too, played well in this round.

The scores were Emma at $12,100, Igor at $12,000, and Anjali at $9,400.

In the Final Jeopardy, Anjali and Emma gave the correct answer to the final question. Fortunately, Anjali’s total score was lesser than Emma’s, while Igor gave an incorrect answer in the final round, helping the librarian rank first.

Hence, Emma Hill Kepron won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the April 21 episode, the category for the final round was “Historic Groups,” and the final question, aka clue, read:

“Originally a term for security escorts for commanders, in 27 B.C. this group was designated an official imperial force.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Praetorian Guard.”

Emma and Anjali gave the correct answer in the final round, while Igor wrote “centaurions.” Take a look at the final results of the April 21 episode:

Emma Hill Kepron: $12,100 + $2,500 = $14,600 (What is the Praetorian guard?) (2-day total: $26,000)

Anjali Salvador: $9,400 + $2,500 = $11,900 (What is the Praetorian guard)

Igor Petrovich: $12,000 – $11,000 = $1,000 (What are centaurions?)

With today’s win, Emma became the two-day champion and will return next week to the game show to defend her win against two new players.

Jeopardy! Season 39 will air its next episode on Monday, April 24, 2023.

