Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with another new contestant in the form of Devin Lohman. This is not surprising for the viewers of this season anymore as almost all the players have so far failed to impress with long streaks, which is very different from the previous season. In the previous round, another one-day champion got disqualified after a shaky start to the round.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Emma Hill Kepron, a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and Sam Claussen, a history professor from Santa Clarita, California, will face off against the freshly-crowned Devin Lohman, an architectural designer & Masters student from Peachtree City, Georgia. It would be unfair to say that Lohman had an exceptional game in the previous round as he managed to amass only $1,200. He would have to improve his overall game quite a bit to survive another round, which is not an impossibility by any means.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular game show in the history of American television. It started in the early 1960s and has since then managed to continue soaring in popularity to become one of the global names in the game show world.

The engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show have stood out time and again over the 39 seasons. Additionally, the final round of the game show is also another prominent part of the snowballing popularity in recent years.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Don't miss the Six masters, but only one will win it all!Don't miss the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by the G.O.A.T. himself, starting May 8 on @ABCNetwork . Stream on Hulu. Six masters, but only one will win it all! Don't miss the #JeopardyMasters primetime event, hosted by the G.O.A.T. himself, starting May 8 on @ABCNetwork. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/tk76Cd5OWW

The final round of the game show offers many offbeat things that set it apart. But more importantly, this round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as this can be quite a challenging task, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 20, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Neal Stephenson coined this word in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash”; it was later shortened by a company to become its new name."

This question is from the category "Modern Words." This is quite an offbeat topic and has not appeared on the show for quite a while. This should pose a decent amount of difficulty to the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, April 20, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Neal Stephenson coined this word in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash”; it was later shortened by a company to become its new name.

Solution: Metaverse.

A relatively new but well-known word in recent days, Facebook announced a corporate name change to Meta, thereby bringing this word to the forefront. It was first used by Stephenson in Snow Crash to describe something similar.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, April 20, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Devin Lohman, an architectural designer & Masters student from Peachtree City, Georgia, Sam Claussen, a history professor from Santa Clarita, California, and Emma Hill Kepron, a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes