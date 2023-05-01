Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 1, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on May 1, 2023, featuring a new champion. Apart from the low-streak games in the first half of the season, recent weeks have also seen exceptionally turbulent changes in performances, with almost no one retaining a streak for over two days.

In the past week, almost all contestants had low scores and gave away good leads on their second days. The beginning of this week and month will see Kevin Belle begin his journey, and in the upcoming round of the game show, Belle, a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, will face off against Maryhelen Shuman-Groh and Cyrus Zhou. Belle earned a decent amount of $11,599 on his first day, considering that last week’s winners took home just $50,797 in total.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. Its long tenure began back in the 1960s, and it has since evolved to become one of the leading game shows in the world. This is mainly due to the engaging format and offbeat nature of the game show and its offbeat final round.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy What are you most looking forward to seeing? A peek #behindthescenes at #JeopardyMasters

The final round of the show is considered the most important reason for its popularity in recent days. The final round features many offbeat elements, but most importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, while this is a cult practice for Jeopardy! fans, it can often be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the question and answer to the final round below.

May 1, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The first name of this title character is from Hebrew for “devoted to God”; his last name suggests he can be easily duped."

This question is from the category "18th Century Literature." While it is a common yet interesting topic in trivia, this question is also particularly clever and would be quite interesting.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, May 1, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The first name of this title character is from Hebrew for “devoted to God”; his last name suggests he can be easily duped.

Solution: Lemuel Gulliver.

The title character of Jonathan Swift’s 1726 satirical work Gulliver’s Travels, Lemuel is derived from Hebrew, while his surname suggests gullibility.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, May 1, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Maryhelen Shuman-Groh, a retired university administrator from Clearwater, Florida, Kevin Belle, a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, and Cyrus Zhou, a graduate student from St. Louis, Missouri.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

