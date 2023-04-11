Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 10, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! returned this week on KABC-TV, on Monday, April 10, with 2 new contestants and the reigning winner. Rachel Clark, the director of a client strategy firm in Washington, D.C., earned $6,500 as the new one-day winner on Friday. She competed against 2 new contestants not only for her title, but also to earn more money.

The other players were P.J. Brennan, a physics teacher from Bayonne, New Jersey, and Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Orlando, Florida. The three contestants participated in the popular knowledge-based trivia game show and played three rounds against each other, with money being rewarded for each correct response.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Robbi Ramirez

The categories under the first round were Recent Events, Moose-ellaneous, A La The French Cooking Style, The Nation In Question, Music’s Missing Links and “Self-E”s.

Rachel played the daily double in this round, but P.J. answered the maximum questions correctly, giving him the upper hand in the game, but receiving less money. Rachel gave 8 correct and 1 incorrect answer(s), while P.J. answered 9 questions correctly, with no wrong response. Robbi gave 9 correct and 2 incorrect responses.

At the end of the round, Rachel was at $6,200, Robbi at $4,400, and PJ at $4,200.

The categories for the Double Jeopardy! Round were That’s Ancient History, The Main City In The Movie, Air Travel, Novels By Quote, A River Runs Through It, and Quantum Science.

P.J. made the wrong decision to bet $2,000 for his daily-double challenge and lost a lot of money after being unable to get the final two clues. Robbi bet $4000 on a $800-level Daily Double and won the challenge. Rachel could not take the lead in this round. In the end, Robbi gave 21 correct answers against just 2 incorrect ones. P.J. answered 17 questions correctly with no incorrect response. Rachel gave 12 correct responses and 1 incorrect answer.

The score at the end of the round was Robbi at $22,400, P.J. at 11,400, and Rachel at $10,200.

All three players were able to answer the final question correctly. Despite PJ betting a lot of money in the round, Robbi still took the lead with a small margin and became the new one-day winner, earning $23,800 in total.

Hence, Robbi Ramirez won Jeopardy! today.

Robbi Ramirez: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The clue for the final round of Jeopardy! April 10 episode was under the category Famous names. The statement read,

"In 1966, the year of his death, he shared plans for an experimental prototype community in Florida."

The correct response to the question was Walt Disney. Robbi bet $1,400 for the correct answer while P.J. wagered away $10,600 for the response “Walt Disney.” Rachel bet just $1,201 in the round.

The final results for the episode were:

Robbi Ramirez: $22,400 + $1,400 = $23,800 (Who is Walt Disney?) (1-day total: $23,800)

P.J. Brennan: $11,400 + $10,600 = $22,000 (Who Walt Disney?)

Rachel Clark: $10,200 + $1,201 = $11,401 (Who is Walt Disney?)

Hence, Robbi took a small lead of $1,800 and became the new one-day winner. He will now have to defend his title against new competitors to keep his position and reach the Tournament of Champions.

Robbi will compete against Mark Sutch and Kat Jepson in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Tuesday, April 11.

Poll : 0 votes