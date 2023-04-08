Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 7, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned to KABC-TV with a brand new episode on Friday, April 7, 2023, featuring three-day champion Brian Henegar and two new players. Until Thursday's episode, the guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, banked $68,202. He was all set to defend his win in the latest episode for the fourth time.

The two new contestants included Rachel Clark, a director of client strategy from Washington, D.C., and Brandie Ashe, a personal assistant from Panama City, Florida.

The official synopsis of the game show reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

In Friday’s episode, all three players played pretty well and ended up scoring closer to each other.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark defeated three-day champion Brian Henegar in the April 7 episode by just $100. The latter landed in first place in the first two rounds but came second in the final segment.

In the first round, the categories included “Norway Is Famous For…, Americana, Landing On Planet Franchise, De-Composing, Good “E”, Two Shoes.”

Brian delivered the maximum number of correct answers in the first round. Although he lost the first Daily Double, he correctly answered 17 questions. Rachel gave three correct and one incorrect answer, while Brandie Ashe delivered five correct answers with zero incorrect responses.

The scores of the players in round 1 were: Brian at $8,000, Brandie at $2,800, and Rachel at $1,000.

In the second round of the Ken Jennings-hosted episode, the categories included “You Totally Ruled!, Life & Death In Literary Titles, Science, The Secret Of Acronym, Pop Culture, Animalistic Words.”

The Double Jeopardy round turned into an interesting match between Rachel and Brian. The director of client strategy found the second Daily Double and took the lead. The third Daily Double went to Brian and it cleared his path to the top of the scoreboard. Brandie was also not far behind as she came in third place. All three players’ scores were closer to each other.

Brian landed in first place with a score of $15,200, while Rachel banked $12,000 and Brandie scored $10,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players could correctly answer the final question. Interestingly, all three contestants’ scores ended within $6,500. Rachel took the lead by $100, ending Brian’s winning streak after three wins. Brandie continued to hold third place.

Hence, Rachel Clark won Jeopardy! today.

Rachel Clark: Tonight's winner (Image via @RachAClark/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the April 7 episode, the category for the final round was “Geography,” and the final clue/question read:

“Of the 13 nations through which the Equator passes, it’s the only one whose coastline borders the Caribbean Sea.”

The correct answer was “Colombia.”

None of the players gave the correct answer to the final question. While Brian wrote “Brazil,” Rachel and Brandie’s answers were “Ecuador” and “Venezuela,” respectively.”

Take a look at the final results of the April 7 episode:

Rachel Clark: $12,000 – $5,500 = $6,500 (What is Ecuador) (1-day total: $6,500)

Brian Henegar: $15,200 – $8,800 = $6,400 (What is Brazil?)

Brandie Ashe: $10,000 – $4,000 = $6,000 (What is Venezuela?)

With today’s win, Rachel became the one-day champion of Jeopardy! Season 39. She defeated three-day winner Brian, who could have earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions if he had won today’s game.

Meanwhile, Rachel will return to play her second game and defend her win next week.

The syndicated Emmy-winning show will air its next episode on Monday, April 9, 2023.

