Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 31, 2023, Friday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Friday, featuring one-day champion Sharon Stone and two new players. The returning champion is a manager from Round Rock, Texas, who earned a total of $17,000 in her first game. She defeated two-day winner Lisa Siren on Thursday's episode.

The game show has been fans’ favorite series for decades. The Emmy-winning trivia quiz show was first launched on March 30, 1964, and ran until 1975. Jeopardy! returned in 1984 and is still going strong.

Jen is pretty in pink tonight! I think this may be the same J. Crew sweater that both Anne Large & Meghan Bowman wore in Season 38. Enjoyed the anecdote about her book (& I know at least one 13yo who wants to read them based on the descriptions!)

In the latest episode of season 39, returning champion Sharon played against two newcomers — Brittany Shaw, a senior insurance rater from Joliet, Illinois, and Jen Petro-Roy, a writer from Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Sharon Stone

After winning her first game in the March 30 episode, Sharon Stone continued her winning streak in her second game. She played wonderfully throughout the episode.

In the first round, the categories included “Health & Medicine, That, Or A Golf Thing, Vermont, Songs From ’60s Musicals, Hey, Big Spender, Sweet Charity.”

Returning champion Sharon had a great time in the first round as she found the first Daily Double and correctly answered four $1,000 questions. She was initially not leading in the game as Jen Petro-Roy was on top with the maximum number of correct answers. But Sharon’s $1,000 questions helped her take the lead in round 1. Brittany Shaw, on the other hand, struggled to give correct answers and thus her score went negative.

The scores of the players in the first round were Sharon at $6,200, Jen at $5,200, and Brittany at -$400.

In the second round of the Ken Jennings-hosted episode, the categories included “Oh, The Literary Places You Don’t Want To Go!, Politics Talk, Last Lines Of Movies, To The Tower!, Ancient Vips, Consecutive Letter Word Pairs.”

The Daily Jeopardy round came with two Daily Doubles — one went to Brittany and another to Sharon. The senior insurance rater was finally able to come out of the red zone. She played pretty well as Brittany landed in second place. Sharon was still leading the game, while Jen’s rank went down from second to third. However, Brittany and Jen were not far from each other as the former was leading by just $400.

The scores of the players in the second round were Sharon at $15,500, Brittany at $6,800, and Jen at $6,400.

The Final Jeopardy round showed that today was Sharon's day. She was the only player to give the correct answer to the final question. While she topped the scoreboard in the final round, Jen managed to grab second position and Brittany landed in third place.

Hence, Sharon Stone won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the March 31 episode, the category for the final round was “City History,” and the final question/clue read:

“Over 700 years after its traditional 1252 founding date, this port city became associated with a psychological response.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Stockholm.”

Only Sharon gave the correct answer, while Jen wrote “Somalia” and Brittany guessed “Pavlova.”

Take a look at the final results of the March 31 episode:

Sharon Stone: $15,500 + $1,100 = $16,600 (What is Stockholm?) (2-day total: $33,600)

Jen Petro-Roy: $6,400 – $500 = $5,900 (What is Somalia?)

Brittany Shaw: $6,800 – $6,001 = $799 (What is Pavlova)

With today’s win, Sharon became the two-day champion of season 39. If she wins two more games, she can advance to the Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, Sharon will return to the game show to defend her win against two new players. The next episode will air on Monday, April 3, 2023.

