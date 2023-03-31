Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, March 24, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, March 31, with another new contestant. This season has seen contestants struggle on a daily basis, which is in sharp contrast to the previous season. The past episode has already seen the fall of another short-lived champion.

In the upcoming episode, Jen Petro-Roy, a writer from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Brittany Shaw, a senior insurance rater from Joliet, Illinois, will face off against the recently-crowned Sharon Stone, a manager from Round Rock, Texas. The previous episode saw Sharon Stone win $17,000 and this episode may see her continue this run.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular and illustrious shows in the history of America. The show began in the 1960s and has successfully managed to edge past all the shows in its categories. The engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show are crucial things that make it popular. The final round also has some crucial things that make it unique.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the most important reasons for the game show's popularity. The final round has many things that make it special for the participants. But most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. However, due to the constantly changing topics, this can be quite complicated for viewers on a daily basis.

Friday, March 31, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Over 700 years after its traditional 1252 founding date, this port city became associated with a psychological response."

This question is from the category "City History." Historical topics are always pretty common in trivia. This is no different. While it may provide some familiar ground to the participants, this particular question is still one of the more difficult ones. It will be interesting to see how the contestants fare up in this one.

In the final round of the show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This often adds an interesting dynamic to the show and the participants.

Friday, March 31, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Over 700 years after its traditional 1252 founding date, this port city became associated with a psychological response.

Solution: Stockholm

The Swedish capital and port city of Stockholm was founded in 1252 and its name was used to refer to a rare psychological condition known as “Stockholm syndrome."

Friday, March 31, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Sharon Stone, a manager from Round Rock, Texas, Brittany Shaw, a senior insurance rater from Joliet, Illinois, and Jen Petro-Roy, a writer from Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

