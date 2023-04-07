Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 6, 2023, Thursday

KABC-TV aired a brand new episode of Jeopardy! on Thursday, April 6. The episode featured two-day winner Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, trying to defend his title against two new competitors. In the past episodes, Brian made a total of $43,202.

His competitors in the game were Eliza Haas Marr and Cameron Creel. Eliza is an educator from Portland, Oregon, and Cameron is a software engineer from Weehawkin, New Jersey. The three players participated in a knowledge-based quiz, where they earned money against each correct answer.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Brian Henegar

Brian became the three-day winner of Jeopardy! with a huge margin against the other two players. He picked up two daily doubles, refusing to give his competitors any chance to score.

The categories under the first round were Word Puzzles, Ancient Cities, At Threes & Fours, Big American Landowners, Lit-Pourri and Not Making It To The End Of The Movie.

Cameron played a daily double in the round but Brian answered most of the questions correctly, which gave him the lead after 30 clues. Brian gave 14 correct answers and only three incorrect ones. Cameron gave seven correct and three incorrect answers while Eliza answered five questions correctly and five incorrectly.

The final score after the round was Brian at $7000, Cameron at $2,800, and Eliza at $200.

The categories for the Double Jeopardy! Round were State Of The Art Museum, Speeches, Latin Words & Phrases, Be Arthur, Golden Girls, and ‘& Then There’s Mod.’

Brian found both daily doubles in the round and gave 33 answers correctly against just five incorrect responses. Cameron and Eliza tried their best but couldn't get close enough to him in the round. Brian gave 11 correct and three incorrect answers, while Eliza gave eight correct and six incorrect answers.

At the end of the round, the final score was Brian at $30,000, Cameron at $10,000, and Eliza at $2,200.

No one knew the correct response to the final question so Brian took the lead with $25,000 in cash prize.

Hence, Brian Henegar won Jeopardy! today.

Brian Henegar: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final category for the April 6 episode of Jeopardy! was Fashion History and the clue was:

"These decorative items get their name from their origin in the port city of Strasbourg, on the border of France & Germany."

The correct response to the question was

“What are rhinestones?”

The round was a triple stumper and even host Ken Jennings admitted that the question was tricky. Brian bet $5000 against spats. Cameron did not give any answer and bet $0 in the round, Eliza wagered away $2000 for an incorrect response of the heart symbol and the letter L.

The final results of the April 6 episode of Jeopardy! were:

Brian Henegar: $30,000 – $5,000 = $25,000 (What are spats?) (3-day total: $68,202)

Cameron Creel: $10,000 – $0 = $10,000 (What are)

Eliza Haas Marr: $2,200 – $2,000 = $200 (What are [Heart Symbol] L)

Brian is now officially the three-day winner of the popular game show and will continue to play in the upcoming rounds until he is defeated by a new player. His total earnings after the episode are $68,202 and if he continues his winning streak, he might even join the Tournament of Champions post-season.

Brian will compete against Brandie Ashe and Rachel Clark in the next episode, which airs on Friday, April 7, for the title.

