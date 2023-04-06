Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, April 6, 2023, bringing back last night's champion to the forefront. Despite this season being particularly difficult on contestants, given that they have failed to make memorable streaks up to this point, Brian Henegar, who won convincingly in the final round yesterday, has now given some hope to viewers.

It has also been a good few weeks since any contestant managed to stay beyond two or three days. Thus, most fans are bound to have high expectations from Henegar. In the upcoming round of the game show, Brian Henegar will try to defend his two-day streak against Eliza Haas Marr and Cameron Creel. Brian has won a commendable $43,202 in his two days on the show and will surely look forward to adding a lot more to the number.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most recognizable game shows across the world. This is mainly because it has existed for over half a century and has never really dropped its tempo, becoming one of the central game shows on American television. The engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show are major reasons for its soaring popularity. Additionally, the final round of the game show is also one of the most exciting additions to the game.

In the final round, the game show incorporates many offbeat elements and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

Over the many years of its existence, this has become a common practice for fans of the show. However, as this can often be a cumbersome process for some fans, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 6, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"These decorative items get their name from their origin in the port city of Strasbourg, on the border of France & Germany."

This question is from the category "Fashion History." This is certainly an offbeat as well as interesting topic. This should also be sufficiently challenging for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, April 6, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: These decorative items get their name from their origin in the port city of Strasbourg, on the border of France & Germany.

Solution: Rhinestones.

Rhinestones were developed in the Strasbourg area in the 18th century by an Alsatian jeweler in a bid to resemble rock crystals in the Rhinestone River.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, March 30, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, Eliza Haas Marr, an educator from Portland, Oregon, and Cameron Creel, a software engineer from Weehawken, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

