Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 21, 2022, Friday

The first week of Jeopardy!’s Second Chance Tournament came to an end on Friday, October 21, 2022. Throughout the week, players from previous seasons appeared to try to win the game again as they couldn’t the first time.

Winners from each episode, from Monday to Wednesday, advanced to the two-day finale. The players include:

James Fraser, a Naval aviator from Newport Beach, California (Thursday’s total: $30,929)

Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee (Thursday’s total: $28,600)

Molly Karol, a CPA from Austin, Texas (Thursday’s total: $15,600)

In the first episode of the Second Chance Tournament finale that aired on Thursday, James scored the highest, followed by Jessica in second and Molly in third place.

On Friday, the trio returned to compete for a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Jessica Stephens

While James Fraser and Jessica Stephens had a close match in the previous episode, things eventually changed in the October 21 finale.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were “American History, Team Names Via Other Names, In The Bible Book, From C To D, Shave & A Haircut, 2 Bits.”

James owned the signaling device in round 1, but his total score was affected due to four incorrect answers. He banked $3,600 and landed in second place. Jessica took the lead by scoring $4,600, and Molly came third by banking $2,600.

The categories for the second round included “So You Blew It The First Time, Movie & Tv Directors, It’s All About Her, Marsupials, Why Are My Pants Wet?, Before & After.”

James’ luck seemed to have run out in this round as he gave the highest number of incorrect answers compared to his competitors. While Jessica answered one question wrong and Molly gave zero incorrect responses in the Double Jeopardy round, James delivered three. The total scores of the players before the final round were Jessica at $15,300, Molly at $10,600, and James at $2,000.

The Final Jeopardy round was not impressive as none of the players could answer the final question correctly. While Molly and James bet all their earnings, Jessica played safe and wagered $10,000. The winner was decided by adding Thursday’s scores to today’s total, and Jessica’s final score was higher than the other two players.

Hence, Jessica Stephens won Jeopardy! today.

Jessica Stephens: Tonight's winner (Image via jessmstephens/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the October 21 episode, the category for the final round was “19th Century Literary Characters.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“This character from an 1859 novel symbolizes the Fates, who in mythology spin the web of life, measure it, and cut it off.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Madame Defarge."

The players didn’t give the correct answer and thus lost their wagering money. While Molly didn’t know the answer, Jessica guessed “Penelope” and James wrote “Urah Heep.”

Take a look at the final results of the October 21 episode:

Jessica Stephens: $15,300 – $10,000 = $5,300 + $28,600 = $33,900 (Who is Penelope?) (Winner, $35,000)

James Fraser: $2,000 – $2,000 = $0 + $30,929 = $30,929 (Who is Urah Heep)

Molly Karol: $10,600 – $10,600 = $0 + $15,600 = $15,600 (Who is ? ? ? )

With today’s win, Jessica advanced to the Tournament of Champions, which will begin on October 31, 2022. The statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, first appeared on the game show in Season 38 on October 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jeopardy! will return with another round of the Second Chance Tournament next week. The new episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, will next be aired on Monday, October 24, 2022.

