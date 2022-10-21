Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 20, 2022, Thursday

The finale of Jeopardy!’s Second Chance Tournament has begun. Three winners from this week’s episodes competed against each other on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The finale winner will advance to the Tournament of Champions, which begins on October 31, 2022. The players who participated this week and some who will appear next week are the shows’ alums. These contestants first appeared in previous seasons of the game show but lost the game to their respective highest scorers by minimum margins. Thus, the Emmy-winning series has given them a second chance to become a Jeopardy! champion.

In the October 20 episode, the three returning champions were Second Chance Tournament’s Episode 1 winner Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, Episode 2 champion Molly Karol, a CPA from Austin, Texas, and Episode 3 winner James Fraser, a Naval aviator from Newport Beach, California.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, James Fraser

All three players brought their A-game in today’s episode. While James Fraser was the highest scorer, the remaining two players were not far behind.

In the first round, the categories included “Southern Cities, Phobias, A Matter Of Wife & Death, 4-Letter Food & Drink, Strong Words, Medical Drama.”

Jessica Stephens and James played wonderfully in Round 1 by banking $7,600 and $7,000, respectively. Jessica picked the Daily Double in this round and delivered 14 correct answers. Molly Karol, on the other hand, earned $2,800 by correctly answering five questions. None of the players gave any incorrect answers in the first round.

The categories for the second round were “Historical Wear, Poets & Poetry, It Has A Name, Crossword Clues ‘M’, There’s A Sequel, Medical Drama.”

Round 2 was intense as the players ended up with great scores. James picked two Daily Doubles, but got only one right. He scored $19,930, while Jessica and Molly, too, played well and banked $15,600 and $10,400, respectively.

In the Final Jeopardy round, all three delivered the correct answer to the final question. They wagered big amounts and luckily won them all. As today was the first day of the Second Chance Tournament finale, the players will continue playing on Friday with their today’s score. While Molly landed in third place on Thursday’s episode, James’s score was slightly higher than Jessica's.

Hence, James Fraser won Jeopardy! today.

James Fraser: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round was interesting, as all three players gave the correct answer.The category of the final round was “International Borders,” and the clue read:

“Two of the three countries that share land borders with Russian and China.”

The right answer was “Mongolia, North Korea, and Kazakhstan.”

While James and Jessica went for Mongolia and North Korea, Molly picked Kazakhstan and Mongolia. All the three players’ answers were correct. Take a look at the final results of the October 20 episode:

James Fraser: $19,930 + $10,999 = $30,929 (What are Mongolia + North Korea)

Jessica Stephens: $15,600 + $13,000 = $28,600 (What are Mongolia & Kazakhstan?)

Molly Karol: $10,400 + $5,200 = $15,600 (What are Mongolia & North Korea?)

James took the lead in today’s game and will continue to defend his high scores in the next episode. Jessica and Molly will also join him on the final episode. In the end, the winner of the Second Chance Tournaments’ first week will be announced.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode of the syndicated game show will air on Friday, October 21, 2022.

