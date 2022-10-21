Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, October 20, 2022

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is all set to host the first finale of the Second Chance tournament, a new addition to this season's Jeopardy! It will include three contestants from previous rounds and will be the first of two finals in the Second Chance Tournament. The winner of this episode will have the opportunity to compete in the prestigious Tournament of Champions.

The three contestants from the upcoming round are Naval aviator James Fraser, statistical research specialist Jessica Stephens, and CPA Molly Karol. They all won their games in the Second Chance Tournament's preliminary round and will now compete for one of the two remaining spots in the Tournament of Champions.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

October 20, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Two of the three countries that share land borders with Russian and China."

This question is from the category "International Borders." While it is not the most difficult category in the box, it is typically broad and would require a good understanding of geography to crack.

However, the final round of the show poses an odd challenge where the participants are provided with the solution and have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, October 20, 2022

The final question and answer for the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: Two of the three countries that share land borders with Russia and China.

Solution: Mongolia, North Korea, and Kazakhstan

Three countries share a border with Russia and China, known colloquially as the Sino-Russian border. The three countries are Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and North Korea.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, October 20, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are naval aviator James Fraser, statistical research specialist Jessica Stephens, and CPA Molly Karol. This week's episode will feature a tough battle between three players who have already proven their worth in previous rounds.

Catch them trying to cement their place in the Tournament of Champions in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

