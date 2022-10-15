Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 14, 2022, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 aired this week’s final episode on Friday, October 14, 2022, featuring Ocean City’s (New Jersey) customer success operations manager, Cris Pannullo.

Cris became the first 10-day champion of the latest season with a whopping amount earned through his games. His 10-day total was $333,723. The October 14 episode, which aired on Friday, welcomed two new players to compete against returning champion Cris.

The players were — Rhianan Thomas, a hospitality worker from Downey, California, and Marianne dos Santos, an intermediate French and religion teacher from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The official synopsis of the game show reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Cris Pannullo

Cris Pannullo first appeared on the show on Friday, September 30, 2022, when he defeated four-day winner David Sibley. On October 14, Cris completed two weeks on the game show, winning every episode.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included “The Body Human, All Ears, Stories With Heart, 2 ‘I’s, Poker Hands, That Movie’s Got Legs.”

Cris, who mostly got lucky in picking Daily Doubles in previous episodes, didn’t find Daily Double this time. The opportunity went to Rhianan Thomas, but Cris delivered the highest number of correct answers. He gave 17 correct answers, while Rhianan delivered four correct and one incorrect answer. Marianne dos Santos, on the other hand, correctly answered seven questions, but gave two incorrect responses. The scores for the first round were Cris $10,800, Marianne $2,800, and Rhianan $1,200.

In the second round, the categories were “Island Countries, 9-Letter Words, Avant-Garde Art, Potpourri, The 7th Century, TV As Of Late.”

With 19 correct answers, including two Daily Doubles, Cris passed the Double Jeopardy round with flying colors. He banked a whopping $35,200, while his competitors struggled to score $5,000. Marianne earned $3,200, and Rhianan scored $5,200.

The Final Jeopardy round was a “Triple Stumper,” which meant none of the players correctly answered the final question. While the new players went home with $200 each, Cris’ total was $22,979.

Hence, Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The latest episode aired on Friday, October 14, 2022. The category for the final round was “Authors,” and the clue read:

“Featuring a statue of a man escaping his grave, his tomb in Amiens contrasts with the title of his 1864 adventure novel.”

The correct answer to the final question, in the form of clue, was “Jules Verne.”

Unfortunately, none of the players knew the correct answer. While Marianne and Cris guessed “Duman,” Rhianan wrote “Lovecraft.”

Take a look at the final results of Friday’s episode:

Cris Pannullo: $35,200 – $12,221 = $22,979 (Who is Dumas) (11-day total: $356,702)

Marianne dos Santos: $3,200 – $3,000 = $200 (Who is Dumas?)

Rhianan Thomas: $5,200 – $5,000 = $200 (Who is Lovecraft?)

With today’s win, Cris became the 11-day champion with a total score of $356,702. He is the only player in Season 39 who surpassed Luigi de Guzman’s winning streak. He won five games, which was the highest wins this season until Cris arrived.

The latest episode of Jeopardy! was hosted by Ken Jennings, who will continue hosting next week as well. Meanwhile, Cris will return to defend his 11 day wins in the syndicated game show’s next episode, which will air on Monday, October 17, 2022.

