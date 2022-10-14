Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, October 14, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is all set to air on Friday, October 14, 2022, bringing in another exciting round, with Cris Pannullo still at the helm, having won $333,723 in his ten-day reign. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, has already become the best player in the all-new 39th season of the show.

Pannullo has shown massive commitment over his last few games, already resembling the likes of Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio, the stars from the brilliant 38th season. In the upcoming round, the ten-day champion will face off against Rhianan Thomas, a hospitality worker from Downey, California, and Marianne dos Santos, an intermediate French and religion teacher from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the greatest American game shows of all time, having begun its reign back in the early 1960s. In the many years of its existence, it has aptly enticed viewers with its offbeat format and unique content, slowly becoming one of the most renowned shows on American television. It is entirely general knowledge-based and requires the ability to perform under pressure from its participants.

The final round of Jeopardy! is another big reason for the show's consistently growing popularity over the years. It features many twists for the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this can often be a complicated procedure. To make things easier, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

October 14, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Featuring a statue of a man escaping his grave, his tomb in Amiens contrasts with the title of his 1864 adventure novel."

This question is from the category "Authors," which is a very broad category, making it difficult for the participants to answer. However, hardcore trivia buffs may find this question easy.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often prove to be a real challenge for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, October 14, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round reads as follows,

Solution: Jules Verne.

Jules Verne is one of the most popular authors in the history of France. He is also one of the most translated authors in history. His grave features a man coming out of the ground and reaching for the heavens, marking a contrast with the Journey to the Center of the Earth.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, October 14, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round are ten-day champion Cris Pannullo, a hospitality worker from Downey, Rhianan Thomas, and Marianne dos Santos, an intermediate French and religion teacher from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Catch Pannullo trying to extend his streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

