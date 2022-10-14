Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 13, 2022, Thursday

Jeopardy! Season 39 aired a new episode on Thursday, October 13, 2022, welcoming three players, including nine-day champion Cris Pannullo.

The New Jersey native is a customer success operations manager who became the first contestant in the latest season to win nine games. His total earnings were $313,323.

The Ken Jennings-hosted game show is not Cris’ first competition series to showcase his brain skills. In 2018, he participated in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, where he went home with just $5,000.

Meanwhile, Cris is playing wonderfully on Jeopardy! Season 39, In the latest episode, he went up against two new players — Zack Russell, a contracting officer from Dayton, Ohio, and Andrew Jiang, an options trader from Brooklyn, New York.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Cris Pannullo

The October 13 episode featured Cris Pannullo continuing to maintain his winning streak for the tenth time.

The categories for the first round on Thursday’s episode were “Weird Science, That’s Their Sport, Looking Sharp!, Hodgepourripodge, The Rest As They Say…, Is History.”

Cris’ luck played out once again as he picked a Daily Double in round 1. With only one incorrect answer, he banked $8,600 by delivering 13 correct responses. Andrew Jiang landed in second position with seven correct answers and $3,400 in his pocket. Zack Russell, on the other hand, also gave seven right responses, but two incorrect answers, thus, banking $2,400.

In the second round, the categories included “Where On Earth?, I Got The Part!, Tudor Times, The Automotive World, After School, Pony Tales.”

Cris was leading this round with a maximum number of correct answers to his credit. He scored $20,400, while Zack banked $10,000, and Andrew $5,400 in the Double Jeopardy round.

The Final Jeopardy saw Zack and Cris playing it safe. Both gave the correct response to the final question, but they wagered lesser amounts. While Cris went for zero dollars, Zack wagered $801. Fortunately, the two won their final bets, but third player Andrew went all in. The latter’s final answer turned out to be wrong, leaving him with zero dollars.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.



Final Jeopardy! results today

In the October 13 episode, the category for the final round was “Documentaries.” The final clue read:

“In this 1970 film, Max Yasgur says, 'I’m a farmer…I don’t know hot to speak to 20 people…let alone a crowd like this.'”

The correct answer to the final question was “Woodstock.”

While Zack and Cris correctly answered the final question, Andrew left it blank. Take a look at the final results of the October 13 episode:

Cris Pannullo: $20,400 + $0 = $20,400 (What is Woodstock) (10-day total: $333,723)

Zack Russell: $10,000 + $801 = $10,801 (What is Woodstock)

Andrew Jiang: $5,400 – $5,400 = $0 (What is ?)

With today’s win, Cris became the tenth-day champion, achieving a new milestone in the game show. His 10-day score was $333,723.

In one of the previous episodes, Cris revealed that it was his girlfriend who pushed him to participate in the Emmy-winning series. He described her as:

“A wonderful coach and a wonderful partner and a wonderful human being.”

Speaking about his plans with his winning money, Cris said:

“In this economy, Ken, I’m just throwing it all under my mattress. The hard part is going to be getting it all flat, so I’m not laying on a lumpy mattress. But with some time, I’ll get it done.”

Meanwhile, Cris will return to defend his 10-day win in the next episode, which will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

