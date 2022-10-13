Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, October 13, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is all set to air on October 13, 2022, and things are getting more and more interesting with every passing day.

The episodes are bound to get interesting as Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, continues his brilliant streak. Pannullo's streak is quite reminiscent of the earlier season's star player Matt Amodio.

In the previous game, Cris Pannullo increased his total winnings to $313,323.

Cris does not look like slowing down despite faltering slightly in the previous two episodes. His form still looks solid. He will face a challenge from Zack Russell, a contracting officer from Dayton, Ohio, and Andrew Jiang, an options trader from Brooklyn, New York, in the upcoming round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most popular game shows on American television. The offbeat and engaging show, which originally began in 1964 and has slowly built a global fandom, continues to draw attention in every way possible.

It is extensively trivia-based and keeps viewers engaged at all times. Alongside its unique format, the final round plays a big role in the show's ever-growing popularity.

The final round of the show is massively intriguing for both participants and viewers across the world. This is mainly because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final round's question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

October 13, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming final round of the game show reads:

In this 1970 film, Max Yasgur says, “I’m a farmer…I don’t know hot to speak to 20 people…let alone a crowd like this”

This question is from the category "Documentaries." This is an extremely demanding topic as there is no mention of language or era. With so many documentaries from all around the world, it is very difficult to know one dialog from one film. It will take a Herculian effort from participants to crack this one unless someone does their research well.

In the final round, participants face many odd challenges. One of them is that they are provided with the solution and have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, even this can prove to be a dealbreaker.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, October 13, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the show read as follows.

Solution: Woodstock.

Solution: Woodstock.

Michael Wadleigh's Woodstock chronicled arguably the greatest music festival of all time. The original event was held in 1969 and had an attendance of around 500,000. The film received universal acclaim upon its release.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, October 13, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are nine-day champion Cris Pannullo, Zack Russell, and Andrew Jiang.

Catch Pannullo is trying to take his streak to double digits in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

