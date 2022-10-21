Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, October 21, 2022

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will air on Friday, October 21, 2022, bringing back the three champions from yesterday's episode to participate in the first finale of the Second Chance Tournament. This is a new addition to the game show that decides the final two contestants in the much-coveted Tournament of Champions.

After a close battle yesterday, James Fraser holds a narrow lead over his compatriots.

The three players for the next round are Molly Karol, a CPA from Austin, Texas, Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, and James Fraser, a Naval aviator from Newport Beach, California.

Fraser holds a narrow lead over Jessica Stephens but the game is far from decided. Molly Carol is lagging and needs a serious step up to cover the massive gap.

The final round has many offbeat challenges for the participants, and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, this can often be a difficult task as the categories keep on changing every day. To ease this process, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

October 21, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question from the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"This character from an 1859 novel symbolizes the Fates, who in mythology spin the web of life, measure it, and cut it off."

The category for the upcoming round of the show is "19th Century Literary Characters." This is not an easy topic as there is no language or region mentioned. This makes the topic sufficiently wide and difficult for most participants. However, this particular question refers to a very popular novel.

The final round also poses several odd challenges. One of them is that the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often prove to be a sizable challenge.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, October 21, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round reads as follows:

Clue: This character from a 1859 novel symbolizes the Fates, who in mythology spin the web of life, measure it, and cut it off.

Solution: Madame Defarge.

Charles Dickens's A Tale of Two Cities is one of the most popular novels of all time. Madame Defarge was considered the main antagonist in the novel. She symbolizes fate in the story.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, October 21, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are naval aviator James Fraser, statistical research specialist Jessica Stephens, and CPA Molly Karol. By the end of this episode, one of the contestants will win a chance to play in the Tournament of Champions.

Catch this battle on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

