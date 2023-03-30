Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, March 30, 2023, bringing back Lisa Sriken, who managed to hold onto her streak on the second day, despite having a below-average performance on the first day. This season has been exceptionally difficult for participants as most have failed to hold on to any steady streak over the past few months. This is in sharp contrast to the previous season, which saw multiple contestants excel day after day.

In the upcoming episode of the popular American game show, Lisa Sriken will face off against Jacob Lang and Sharon Stone. Sriken has accumulated a total of $26,800 till now, which is not the biggest number we have seen on a two-day streak, but viewers are happy that she is playing steadily.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the world, having originally begun in the early 1960s. Despite its very long run, the game show has managed to hold on to its relevance. It has become more popular now than it ever was before. This is primarily due to the engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show. Moreover, the brilliant final round is also a big reason for this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the major reasons for the game show's popularity. The final round of the show has many offbeat elements that set it apart from the competition. Most importantly, this round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time.

However, doing this every day can be quite a cumbersome process in the long run. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details in the section below.

March 30, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question reads:

"The success of this brand has its roots with a hydrotherapy pump its cofounder created for his son, who had arthritis."

This question is from the category "Brand Names." This is a rather common trivia topic and should not be exceedingly difficult for the contestants.

In the final round of the game show, viewers are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question. This can often prove to be quite interesting in certain cases.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, March 30, 2023

Solution: Jacuzzi.

The Jacuzzi hydrotherapy pump was first invented in 1948 for Ken Jacuzzi, the son of inventor Candido Jacuzzi, who was suffering from arthritis. It was initially patented when it was released.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, March 30, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York, New York, Jacob Lang, an e-commerce specialist from Cleveland, Ohio, and Sharon Stone, a manager from Round Rock, Texas.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

