A brand new episode of Jeopardy! was released on Wednesday, March 29, on KABC-TV, featuring three competitors trying to win the knowledge-based competition.

One-day winner Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York, tried to keep up her winning streak in an attempt to reach the Tournament of Champions.

The new participants in the episode were Jordan Davis, a private music teacher and choir director from Draper, Utah, and Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland. They were both up against Lisa, who had earned $9,601 on Tuesday's episode.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Lisa Sriken

Lisa Sriken was able to retain her title as the game's winner despite coming second in the first round.

The categories for the first round of Jeopardy! were European National Nicknames, Writers & Poets, Common Bonds, A Real Long Shot, A Disaster Aria, and Ps Out!.

Lisa had a daily double and was able to take the lead after 15 clues. However, Iris benefitted from Lisa’s wrong responses, ultimately winning the round with eight correct and zero incorrect responses. Lisa answered 13 questions correctly and three answers incorrectly, while Jordan got eight answers right and zero wrong.

The scores after the first Jeopardy! round were Iris with $6,200, Lisa with $5,400, and Jordan with $4,000.

The categories for the Double Jeopardy! were Science Initials & Acronyms, Dalí Goes Hollywood, Tree-Named Places, Synonyms, Planes, Trains, and Autocrats.

Iris and Lisa played daily double in the round, earning $3000 and $6000 respectively. Jordan, meanwhile, gave just 11 correct responses and two wrong ones.

Lisa gave 26 correct answers and six wrong, while Iris gave 17 correct responses and one wrong one. The scores after the Double Jeopardy! round were Lisa at $21,400, Iris at $17,200, and Jordan at $5,200.

No one gave the correct response in the final round, which is where Iris had the chance to make up ground on Lisa, but the latter only put a small wager of $4,201 against the former’s $8,200. Lisa earned $17,199 at last while Iris lost her bet, earning just $9,000.

Hence, Lisa Sriken won Jeopardy! today.

Lisa Sriken: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The clue to the final question of today's episode was "American Authors." The clue to the question was:

"In a periodical in 1807, he called New York City "Gotham, Gotham! Most enlightened of cities.""

The correct answer was "Who is Washington Irving?" The round turned out to be a triple stumper as none of the contestants got the right answer. Jordan bet $5000 against Thomas Paine, while Iris wagered $8,200 with Harper. Lisa went small with her bet, giving away just $4,201 against goodbye cruel world.

The final results of Jeopardy!'s March 29 episode were:

Lisa Sriken: $21,400 – $4,201 = $17,199 (Who is goodbye cruel world) (2-day total: $26,800)

Iris Masucci: $17,200 – $8,200 = $9,000 (Who is Harper?)

Jordan Davis: $5,200 – $5,000 = $200 (Who is Thomas Paine?)

With this win, Lisa Sriken became a two-day winner and will have to defend her title against two new competitors in each episode until she is defeated. If she continues her winning streak, Lisa might join the Tournament of Champions post-season.

Lisa Sriken will play against Cleaveland's e-commerce specialist Jacob Lang and manager Sharon Stone from Texas on the March 30 episode of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes