Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 28, featuring a new champion yet again. This season's trend of low streaks is still reigning strong, with many new champions in the last few days of the game show.

This is in sharp contrast to the previous season of the show, which saw multiple contestants make memorable streaks across the season, including some brilliant contestants like Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio. This season, most contestants sadly failed to even reach a five-day streak.

In the upcoming episode, freshly-crowned champion Nicole Rudolph, an associate dean from Williston Park, New York, will face off against Mara Lasko, a fundraiser from Washington DC, and Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York. Nicole already won $16,800 on her first day of the game show. She will surely try to continue this on the next day, but given the history of the season, this can be quite daunting.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, owing to its engaging nature and offbeat format. This has been the standard for the game show, which originally kicked off back in 1964. Over many years and seasons, Jeopardy! has managed to maintain its charm and grab viewers from every corner of the world. A big reason for this almighty appeal is also the final round of the game show.

This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"This public agency runs the USA’s busiest bus terminal, opened in 1950 for commuters awed by its polished steel & stone."

This question is from the category Transportation USA. This is quite an offbeat topic. It has not appeared in the game show all that often.

In the final round of the game show, contestants get a question and they have to figure out the solution. This often makes the dynamic much more interesting.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This public agency runs the USA’s busiest bus terminal, opened in 1950 for commuters awed by its polished steel & stone.

Solution: Port Authority (of New York and New Jersey).

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a joint venture between the U.S. states of New York and New Jersey, established in 1921 by Congress. It is one of the most popular airport authorities.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Nicole Rudolph, an associate dean from Williston Park, New York, Mara Lasko, a fundraiser from Washington, D.C., and Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

