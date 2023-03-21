Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, bringing a new champion to season 39, which has failed to see many contestants make a big mark like the previous season's Mattea Roach or Matt Amodio. This new episode will see Melissa Klapper take over after a resounding victory in the very confusing final round of the previous night.

The upcoming episode of the game show will see Melissa Klapper from Merion Station, Pennsylvania, face off against Brandon Anderson from Columbus, Ohio, and Charlotte Diffendale from Albany, New York. Melissa won a decent $24,801 in the previous episode and played quite brilliantly. But she will have to make much more in the upcoming round to establish herself as a serious contender.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most popular game shows in the history of America. It has long been associated with its engaging nature and offbeat format, which has made it stand out in every way. It originally kicked off in the early 1960s and has molded itself extremely well to become one of the most popular game shows around the globe. The majority of the credit for this goes to the final round, which is largely responsible for a portion of the fanfare.

The final round of Jeopardy! could be considered its most important asset. Apart from some offbeat additions and rules, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

They can so this by guessing the right answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become an important part of the game show's appeal. However, as this can be quite complicated to do every day, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

March 21, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question from the upcoming round of the show reads:

"One of the participants in an 1170 event at this place said, 'Let us away, knights; he will rise no more'"

This question is from the category "Medieval Places." A topic with elements from both history and geography, this is certainly going to intrigue trivia fans across the world.

In the final round, participants are given the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read:

Solution: Canterbury, England.

On December 29, 1170, Thomas Becket was murdered by four knights of King Henry II after a long dispute over whether the church should be above the law.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Melissa Klapper, a professor from Merion Station, Pennsylvania, Brandon Anderson, a communications director from Columbus, Ohio, and Charlotte Diffendale, a letter carrier from Albany, New York.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

