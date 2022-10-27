Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 26, 2022, Wednesday

A new episode of Jeopardy! aired on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, featuring the show’s alums participating once again to give their luck another try.

The Second Chance tournament welcomes three previous seasons’ players from Monday to Wednesday. These players didn’t win in their first appearance on the show, thus, are now given a second chance to earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

The ongoing event is a two-week program, where Thursdays and Fridays are the finals that decide each week’s winners. Last week, the player who advanced to the Tournament of Champions was Jessica Stephens.

Meanwhile, today’s episode announced the third player who will participate in this week’s finals. The contestants for the October 26 episode were:

Season 37 participant Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois

Season 38 player Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Season 37 contestant Nikkee Porcaro, an educational consultant and business owner from Silver Spring, Maryland

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Rowan Ward

Today’s game show was quite predictable as Rowan Ward took the lead from the start.

The categories for the first round were “Quick Lit, The Number In Music, Peaks & Valleys, Snap Chat, Birds Within Words, Hidden Brain Podcast.”

Rowan delivered 17 correct answers and scored the highest in this round, $9,400. Do and Nikkee, on the other hand, struggled to correctly answer many questions. Do gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, earning $2,000. Nikkee delivered only one correct answer and one incorrect, which was the episode’s first Daily Double. Thus, her total score was zero in round 1.

In the second round, the categories included “Law Slaw, Historic Seconds, Animal-Titled Movies, D.C.-Area Attractions, Sculpture, A Standing Middle O.”

Rowan was on a roll in the Double Jeopardy round. They found a Daily Double and earned $10,600. Their total number of correct answers was 30 and total score was $26,800. Nikkee surpassed her zero score and made $7,200 in the second round, while Do banked $6,800.

The Final Jeopardy was owned by Rowan as they were the only player to correctly answer the final question. While Rowan’s total went up to 36,800, Do and Nikkee’s were below $10,000.

Hence, Rowan Ward won Jeopardy! today.

Rowan Ward: Tonight's winner (Image via @rogueclown/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the October 26 episode, the final round’s category was “Charity,” and the final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“A Catholic charity called Caritas Rome is the beneficiary of money collected from here, over the years averaging about $3,500 daily.”

The correct answer was “Trevi Fountain.”

Only Rowan gave the right answer, while Do wrote “St. Peter’s Basilica,” and Nikkee guessed “Red Cross.” Take a look at the final results of Wednesday’s episode:

Rowan Ward: $26,800 + $10,000 = $36,800 (What is the Trevi Fountain?) (Finalist)

Do Park: $6,800 – $401 = $6,399 (What is St. Peter’s Basilica?)

Nikkee Porcaro: $7,200 – $5,401 = $1,799 (What is the Red Cross?)

With today’s win, Rowan advanced to the finals, where they will compete against this week’s Monday and Tuesday’s respective winners — Sadie Goldberger and Jack Weller. The player who will win the finals will qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Rowan first appeared on the game show in Season 37 on August 13, 2021, where they had to go home empty-handed as they wagered all their earnings in the final round and lost. But this time, they got a second chance to earn big.

They will return in this week’s finals, which will start on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

