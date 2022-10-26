Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 25, 2022, Tuesday

The Season 39 of Jeopardy! has been put on a halt for a few weeks as the game show introduced a tournament called Second Chance.

In this event, three players from previous seasons participated to try their luck for the second time in the game show. The winners from previous episodes, airing from Monday to Wednesday, compete in the finals, which take place on Thursday and Friday. Players who win in their respective week’s finals advance to the Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, it is the second week of the Second Chance Tournament, and players of the October 25 episode were:

Season 37 contestant Jack Weller, a law student from San Diego, California

Season 38 player Alicia O’Hare, a social worker from Long Beach, N.Y.

Season 38 participant Tom Philipose, a writing professor from Forest Hills, N.Y.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Jack Weller

Only Jack Weller was from Season 37 (January 22, 2021), while the other two players made their first appearances this year itself in Season 38. In the latest episode, all three tried their level best to make the most out of their second chance.

The first round’s categories included “Women On The Map, TV Cartoons, A Green Party, The Elements, Mcdonald’s Around The World, Plurals That Don’t End In S.”

The players got hold of the game in the second half of round 1. Jack took the lead by correctly answering 11 questions and scoring $9,200. Alicia O’Hare, too, gave 11 correct answers but picked clues with less money and thus earned $6,200. Tom Philipose landed in third place with $2,400, delivering eight correct and three incorrect answers.

In the second round, the categories were “Revolts, Recent Movies, Miscellany, Festivals, Essay Questions, Rhymer’s Delight.”

Jack’s luck was on a roll as he found two Daily Doubles back-to-back. His total Double Jeopardy score was $26,400, out of which $8,000 was from Daily Double wins. Alicia and Tom also tried to score big but Jack held a big lead. Alicia scored $13,000 and Tom banked $10,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Jack was the only contestant to give the right answer to the final question in today’s episode. As Tom and Alicia lost, their total score was too low compared to Jack’s.

Hence, Jack Weller won Jeopardy! today.

Jack Weller: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the October 25 episode was “Bodies of Water,” and the final question/clue read:

"The Kattegat and Skagerrak straits separate these two seas.”

The correct answer was “The North Sea and the Baltic Sea.”

Only Jack wrote the right answer, while Tom wrote “Caspian + Black,” and Alicia guessed “North & Atlantic.” Tom lost $3,001 out of $10,000 and Alicia, who was in second place until round 2, wagered all her winnings.

Take a look at the final results of the October 25 episode:

Jack Weller: $26,400 + $100 = $26,500 (What are the Baltic + North Seas?) (Finalist)

Tom Philipose: $10,000 – $3,001 = $6,999 (What are Caspian + Black?)

Alicia O’Hare: $13,000 – $13,000 = $0 (What are the North & Atlantic)

With today’s win, Jack became the finalist of this week’s Second Chance Tournament. He first appeared on the game show on January 22, 2021, as a contestant on Season 38.

Meanwhile, he will appear in the two-day finals, competing against Monday’s winner Sadie Goldberger and another player from the upcoming episode.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode of Jeopardy! will air on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes