Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 5, 2023, Wednesday

Jeopardy! returned on KABC-TV on Wednesday, April 5, with a brand new episode. It showcased one-day winner Brian Henegar, with a total earning of $23,201, competing against two new competitors in a three-round quiz.

Brian is a guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee. The other players were Brandon Broughton, a local history librarian from Ozark, Missouri, and Teresa Browning, a home inspector from Columbus, Ohio.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Brian Henegar

Brian Henegar once again led all the rounds and became a two-day champion. His competitors tried their best to defeat him but failed because of a few incorrect responses in the daily double round.

The categories for the first round were Bible Books By Quote, Scrambled State Capitals, 3-Letter Words, In The Medicine Cabinet, It’s “National” and TV Eats.

Brandon got a good start in the game but Brian took the help of a daily double to take the lead after the first 15 clues. Teresa failed to answer several questions under the round “right church, wrong pew.” Brian gave 16 correct and two incorrect responses.

Brandon answered nine questions correctly, while Teresa gave one correct and two incorrect answers.The final score after the first round was Brian at $7,800, Brandon at $4,800 and Teresa at -$600.

The clues under the Double Jeopardy! Round were School Of Music; Double Meanings; Literary Bad Day For The Planet; Lakes & Rivers; Transportation, In Various Forms; The Last Battle.

Teresa lost a total of $5,000 in both of her daily doubles. Brian, on the other hand, picked two clues for the daily double and answered them correctly. He gave 30 answers correctly and got just two wrong. Meanwhile, Brandon gave 14 correct responses and Teresa answered five questions correctly and 5 incorrectly.

The scores after the Double Jeopardy! were Brian at $23,000, Brandon at $10,000, and Teresa at $400.

The final round was a triple stumper as no one gave the correct answer. However, Brian’s runaway lead and his low bet in the round made him a two-day winner with an earning of $20,001 in the episode.

Hence, Brian Henegar won Jeopardy! today.

Brian Henegar: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final question of the April 5 episode was Movies of the ’80s and the clue was:

"Based on an off-Broadway play with just 3 characters, it won the Best Picture Oscar & the actors in all 3 roles were nominated."

The correct answer was "What is Driving Miss Daisy?" Teresa wagered away all of her money in the round for her answer, Glengarry Glen Ross, which turned out to be incorrect. Brandon also lost $9,201 in the round as his answer was 'Dinner with Andre.' Brian bet just $20,001 for 'Glengarry Glen Ross.'

The final results of the April 5 episode of Jeopardy! were:

Brian Henegar: $23,000 – $2,999 = $20,001 (What is Glengarry Glen Ross?) (2-day total: $43,202)

Brandon Broughton: $10,000 – $9,201 = $799 (What is Dinner with Andre?)

Teresa Browning: $400 – $400 = $0 (What is Glengarry Glen Ross?)

Now, as a two-day winner, Brian will continue to fight for his title on the show until a new contestant defeats him. He can reach the tournament of champions if he keeps up his winning streak.

Brian Henegar will compete against Eliza Haas Marr and Cameron Creel in the next episode, which airs on Thursday, April 6.

